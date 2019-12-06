Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt claims first World Cup win at Birds of Prey super-G

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup super-G on Friday at Beaver Creek.

Associated Press

BEAVER CREEK — Welcome to a brand-new world, Marco Odermatt.

The Swiss skier became the seventh first-time winner in the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup super-G on Friday at Beaver Creek.

For the uninitiated, winning one’s first World Cup is a life-changing event in any country. In ski-crazy Switzerland, Odermatt’s an instant celebrity.

For the record, the previous six first-timers at the Birds of Prey super-G are:

2003 — Bjarne Solbakken, Norway

2004 — Stephan Goergl, Austria

2005 — Hannes Reichelt, Austria

2011 — Sandro Viletta, Switzerland

2012 — Matteo Marsaglia, Italy

2017 — Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria

Solbakken, Goergl, Viletta, and Marsaglia are answers to good trivia questions. Reichelt and Kriechmayr used their first wins as springboards to big careers, particularly Reichelt, who the oldest racer in Friday’s field at 39.

Reichelt, who has 13 World Cup wins and won super-G gold at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in 2015 here, finished ninth on Friday. Kriechmayr was seventh.

As for Odermatt, 22, his previous best finishes on tour were both in giant slalom. He finished second at the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra, and third in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, last season.

Odermatt ran second and watched from the hot seat as the rest of the world tried to knock him from his perch.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde came the closest coming down in green numbers (indicating the lead) until he lost time at the bottom of the course, finishing 0.10 seconds behind Odermatt.

Kilde, the World Cup super-G champion in 2016, has often been in the shadows of teammates Aksel Lund Svindel (now retired), Kjetil Jansrud and Henrik Krissoferssen, but he is truly an all-around talent in his own right. After Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, the eight-time overall World Cup champion, announced his retirement this fall, Kilde is a sleeper candidate in the chase to claim his throne.

Austria took the third spot as Matthias Mayer came in third 0.14 seconds off the pace.

On the American front, Travis Ganong was tops for the home team in sixth place, while Steve Nyman was 23rd.