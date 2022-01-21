Take a trip to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Winter on the Mountain is being held at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park until the end of February.

Jack Affleck/Courtesy photo

If your legs need a break from the slopes during the day or you’re looking for adventure at night, check out Winter on the Mountain at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. It’s America’s only mountain top theme park.

The drive, which takes about an hour from Vail, is gorgeous and takes you through the scenic Glenwood Canyon and along the Colorado River. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sits atop Iron Mountain. Once you arrive, you’ll hop on a gondola that will take you to the top of the mountain for the attractions.

Glenwood is famous for its hot springs and caves. Many people would travel to Glenwood Hot Springs for their healing properties. Two of Glenwood Cavern’s famous caves, King’s Row and the Barn were discovered by spelunkers. King’s Row got its name because the formations resembled chess pieces. King’s Row will be lit up with winter lights during Winter on the Mountain, which lasts until Feb. 28. The caves stay at a cool and consistent 52 degrees all year round. Wear comfortable shoes for walking around on the tour.

The caves at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park stay at a cool and consistent 52 degrees all year round.

Courtesy photo

In addition to the cave tour, enjoy the fresh mountain air on the Alpine Coaster, which is open during the winter until 7 p.m. The Alpine Coaster gives you great views of the mountains and valley but allows you to control the speed. You can ride solo or tandem and the coaster is lit up with winter lights as well. Enjoy the 3,400 feet of track that brings you down to the base before you get hauled 1,000 feet back up to the top where you’ll finish the ride.

Little kids and teens enjoy the activities at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Courtesy photo

Gather around the fire pits and warm up with blankets and season refreshments like peanut butter hot chocolate, caramel apple cider and mulled sangria. S’mores kits with locally made chocolate are available for purchase. If you go on a Friday, enjoy live music with Friday Afternoon Club from 5 to 8 p.m.

To find out which musicians are playing, get tickets and learn more history about the caves go to glenwoodcaverns.com .