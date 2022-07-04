Taking on new challenger, Sen. Michael Bennet says democracy — and fighting Trump’s supreme court — is on the line

Sen. Michael Bennet was gifted with a section of wooden water pipe while touring the site of a new water infrastructure project Wednesday, April 20, in Minturn. Bennet helped secure funding for the project, which will be the first major water project to take place in Minturn since the wooden pipe was replaced with PVC in the late-1980s.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Standing on Aurora asphalt Tuesday, surrounded by fellow Democrats to officially mark a party office opening and unofficially kick off the start of the general election, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet levied a warning.

People are struggling, he said. The economy, when it is working, only works for the top 10% of the country, leaving the rest of Coloradans to struggle with housing, child care and education. The struggle is so real, he warned, that it imperils our democracy.

“That’s when somebody shows up and says, I alone can fix it,” Bennet, who is seeking his third term in the senate, said in Aurora. “You don’t need a democracy. You don’t need the rule of law. You should expect your country is hopelessly corrupt. That’s what happened when Donald Trump was elected.”

It’s a general election message Bennet hammered Tuesday afternoon, before voters named Republican businessman Joe O’Dea his November opponent. He stuck with it through Wednesday, when Democratic Socialists of America activists confronted him over the U.S. Supreme Court’s abolition of abortion rights: Vote for me, again, as Democrats navigate the “aftermath” of Trump’s presidency.

Read more via The Denver Post .