Taking pictures at GoPro Mountain Games in Vail? Sign up for the Mountain Click photo contest (pros and amateurs)

VAIL — If you're looking for one of the most photogenic events in the world, then look no further than the GoPro Mountain Games, taking place June 7-10 in Vail, and surrounding areas.

This year, the event's GoPro Mountain Click photo competition will be judged by an all-star panel of photographers, including Jacob Moon, Bo Bridges and Matt Inden. Registration for the event is still open at http://www.mountaingames.com.

"This is truly an all-star panel of photographers, each with their own unique style and approach," said Tom Boyd, spokesperson for the Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event each June. "There is so much happening at this event — we have more than 13 different disciplines and over 30 events — and it's an incredible challenge for photographers to capture single moments that embody the spirit of the event and the culture of the mountains. We will see what the judges think of their efforts — and see who wins their share of the $4,250 prize purse."

Celebrity photo panel

Jacob Moon is an Instagram phenomenon — and even a brief glimpse of his imagery reveals why. Stunning landscapes from his travels around the globe have inspired hundreds of thousands to follow his journeys — which he makes along with his wife, Natasha, and their 1-year-old daughter, Zoey. Visit http://www.moonmountainman.com.

Bo Bridges has become one of the most revered names in photography. His portfolio has been described by ESPN as a "pyramid wall filled with iconic pieces of history" and includes revealing portraits of top celebrities, even as his action and sports photography has differentiated him from the rest. Visit http://www.bobridges.com.

Matt Inden has steadily become one of the most innovative photographers in the Rockies — and beyond. Based out of his gallery in Vail, Inden has explored large-format film photography in an era of digital dominance, creating a series of understated, hyper-real landscape photos that are unlike anything else. Now, his cutting-edge multi-media expressions are taking his artform into completely uncharted territory. Visit http://www.mattinden.com.

Join the Contest

Moon, Bridges and Inden will be the celebrity judging panel of the GoPro Mountain Click Photo Competition. Jimmy Chin was the celebrity judge in 2017. For rules, prizes, deadlines and more, visit http://www.mountaingames.com/events/mountain-click-photo-competition/.

For the GoPro Mountain Click photography competition, photographers will have four days to capture the action on any camera they would like, including a GoPro camera. This year, the photo competition will be broken down into two categories — professional and amateur. Each participant may enter only one category. Only difference: pro winners will receive the higher payout and the competition will be a little stiffer.

At the conclusion of these four days, photographers will submit their top photo in their respective category. The top photo chosen from the professional category will take home $2,500 and the top photo chosen from the amateur category will take home $1,000. An honorable mention will also be named in each category with a payout of $500 for the professional category and $250 for amateur category. Note that credentialed media cannot take part in this year's photo competition.

Hosted by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, the GoPro Mountain Games is the best all-around mountain experience available anywhere in the world. Each June in Vail, pros and amateurs compete in more than 13 mountain sports disciplines and more than 25 events including whitewater, IFSC World Cup Climbing, slackline, biking, running, yoga and more. The event draws more than 70,000 spectators and is free to attend. Learn more at http://www.mountaingames.com.