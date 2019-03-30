Taking the Polar Plunge in Avon
Avon hosted its annual Polar Plunge benefiting the Colorado Special Olympics on Saturday at Nottingham Lake.
The event raised more than $6,000, which allows Special Olympic athletes to be able to compete in events around the state and world.
Law enforcement is the biggest contributor to the Special Olympics, with more than $58 million raised last year for the organization.
