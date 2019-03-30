 Taking the Polar Plunge in Avon | VailDaily.com

Avon police officer, Al Zepeda, leads the Avon PD out of the frigid waters of Nottingham Lake for the annual Polar Plunge Saturday in Avon. The event raised more than $6,000.
Avon hosted its annual Polar Plunge benefiting the Colorado Special Olympics on Saturday at Nottingham Lake.

The event raised more than $6,000, which allows Special Olympic athletes to be able to compete in events around the state and world.

Law enforcement is the biggest contributor to the Special Olympics, with more than $58 million raised last year for the organization.

