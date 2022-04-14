Talent call open for Stars Variety Show

The Vail Valley Foundation is accepting video auditions for variety show acts from now through May 4.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy Photo

The Vail Valley Foundation has opened up a talent call for local acts to perform in this summer’s Stars Variety Show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 12. This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Vail Valley Foundation’s education initiative, YouthPower365 .

Last summer, the inaugural Stars Variety Show featured a wide range of acts, including dance, poetry, aerial acrobatics, live music and stand up comedy, among others. The format was a resounding success, bringing in over $1 million from donors to fuel education and extracurricular programs for Eagle County students.

YouthPower365 director Sara Amberg said that they are excited to bring back the variety show for a second year, as it offers community members a unique way to give back and get involved with the organization.

“The show format really engages the community as part of the event,” Amberg said. “Whenever I think about what it means to donate, it’s always time, talent and treasure. There are so many ways to give to an organization or give to your community, and it doesn’t necessarily have to have a monetary value. Your gift, whatever it is, can make a huge difference in somebody’s life.”

The talent call is open to participants of all ages, and acts can apply to perform as individuals or in groups. The act should be no longer than three minutes long, and performers must be available for a rehearsal on July 11 and the live show on July 12.

The second Stars Variety Show will take place on July 12.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy Photo

To apply, interested participants must submit a video recording of their act to the YouthPower365 website and a form with some basic information about themselves and their performance. Video submissions should be shot in a horizontal format, and should not exceed over 90 seconds in length.

The submission deadline closes on May 4, and final decisions about chosen acts will be made no later than June 1. Selected acts will perform on the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage in front of a live audience of over 600 people.

Last summer, 11-year-old Alexander Stewart was a highlight of the show with his one-man stand up comedy act. His act was so successful, that he has been invited back to step in as a co-emcee for the 2022 show. Stewart, a sixth grader at Vail Mountain School, was the youngest performer in the show, and he said it was a very positive experience. With no age limits, it offers the rare chance for students to perform on one of the biggest stages in the valley before hundreds of people.

“It’s amazing to see everyone looking at you and laughing when you tell a funny joke, cheering once you’re done, cheering when you walk on — yea, that’s amazing,” Stewart said.

11-year-old comedian Alexander Stewart returns to the Stars Variety Show as an emcee this summer.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy Photo

Vail Valley Foundation board member David Hyde also participated in the Stars Variety Show last year. Hyde is the lead guitarist for local band Talking in Circles, and said he was glad that the show allowed him and his band to use their talent to support the foundation.

“Our band, we really got behind the cause,” Hyde said. “You felt good about doing something good.”

Hyde said that the foundation made it easy for his band to prepare for the big show, and that less experienced acts can be confident in the support they will receive from the venue.

“The Ford Amphitheater staff and the leadership who help you through it, as an amateur act, really makes you feel comfortable and really makes you feel welcome, and really sets you up for success with all of their capabilities,” Hyde said. “I just think it’s an amazing opportunity, it’s a lot of fun, and it’s for an amazing cause.”

To submit a video audition for the 2022 Stars Talent Show, visit youthpower365.org/stars-variety-show/talent-call . All auditions must be submitted on or before May 4.