Talented artists share their work in Lionshead at Vail Arts Festival

Jessica Wright, a painter and resident of Edwards, tries to replicate the experience of natural wonder one experiences from going on a hike in the area.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Walking through the 38th annual Vail Arts Festival this past weekend meant passing by an enormous variety of mediums of art—paintings, jewelry, drawing, photography, metalworks, furniture, and more—each tent station featuring a sign that indicated the artist’s name and hometown, as well as the artist themself. From Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18, 60 artists from 22 states shared their time, work, and vision with visitors in Lionshead.

Laurie Asmussen, of Eagle Valley Events, has been the producer of the Vail Arts Festival since 1999. “We’re really the first show (of the season) in the mountains that allows artists to come out,” she said. When the festival started 38 years ago under the Vail Valley Arts Council, “it was a great volunteer group of artists, and they started it in Lionshead, so it was really important for us to keep it in Lionshead as well,” said Asmussen. Though the Vail Valley Arts Council now has a gallery space in the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Asmussen has preserved the legacy of the original Vail Arts Festival each June in Lionshead.

Laurie Raper, a ceramics artist from Grand Junction, finds inspiration for her work from the aspen grove between Crested Butte and Aspen. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

The three-day outdoors event usually sees about 12,000 visitors. This year’s cold, rainy start to the weekend did little to dampen spirits. “People have been really responsive. Even through it rained a lot the past two days and was really cold, people came out and supported, and the crowds (on Sunday)—there are lots of people out in the sunshine,” said Laurie Raper, a ceramics artist who lives and works in Grand Junction.

Raper makes functional ceramic pieces that look like aspen trees. The influence of nature on artists’ work was apparent throughout most tents at the festival. Raper said the aspen ceramics series of hers, which she started 14 years ago, was “inspired by the aspen grove between Crested Butte and Aspen, the second largest living organism in the world.”

“It’s a beautiful way to spend a day. You can find so many unusual things. It’s always mind blowing.” — Jessica Wright, a local painter from Edwards

Like Raper, Jessica Wright, a painter who has lived in Edwards for 30 years, gains inspiration from Colorado’s outdoors—in her case, the stunning natural scenes that surround those lucky enough to live in Eagle County. “I try to translate the environment,” she said, indicating her paintings. “These aren’t real places—obviously, because it’s kind of impressionistic—but I like to express the feeling, or the vibe you get when you go out and take a hike.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Jessica Wright, a painter and resident of Edwards, tries to replicate the experience of natural wonder one experiences from going on a hike in the area. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Wright had a piece of advice for visitors attending the festival: “Ask the artists about their technique.” Wright, herself, employs a unique style for her paintings. “I don’t use any brushstrokes. I only throw the paint, use chopsticks, or my fingers. All the little leaves are done with my fingers,” she said.

Greg Gowen, a copper artist from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has also cultivated a distinctive niche for himself. “I work with sheet copper, and I use different types of techniques of shaping, forming, hammering, bead rolling, spinning for the round plates, to give it all the shape,” he said. “Then I go back in with my torch, and I burn the copper, and that heat will bring out different colors in the metal. That’s how I get the range of color. Multiple different temperatures. You’ll see this turquoise color, that’s a patina, a chemical reaction, that causes the copper to oxidize.”

Gowen’s large, elaborate copper displays drew crowds to his booth, the last one in the line of tents leading toward the Lionshead gondola. Scenes hanging on the side of Gowen’s booth facing the mountain sparkled in the sun and attracted mountain bikers and hikers finishing their workouts, many of whom headed into the festival still wearing their helmets and hiking boots.

Copper artist Greg Gowen, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, drew people in to his booth from the mountain with large displays of colorful metalwork. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

“It’s a really nice way to enjoy the outside, even if you’re not a buyer,” said Jessica Wright, the painter from Edwards. Complimenting the talent of the other artists, Wright explicated the special nature of the Vail Arts Festival. “It’s a beautiful way to spend a day. You can find so many unusual things. It’s always mind-blowing,” she said.

Gowen emphasized the festival’s uniqueness, which he connected to the area’s appeal. “They have some really high-quality art for such a small show. There are some really good artists—some of the top artists, who you see around the country—which is kind of fun,” said Gowen. “I think we all want to be here, is the real reason. We all want to come to Vail. We just want to come to the mountains,” he said.

For those who missed the festival, or attended the festival and wish to follow up on their experience, the festival can be found online at VailArtsFestival.com .