Tamra Nottingham Underwood, fourth generation resident, running for council in Avon

The daughter of Nancy and Mauri Nottingham, Tamra Nottingham Underwood is a fourth-generation Avon resident who has lived in the Vail and Eagle River valleys since 1968.

Nottingham Underwood once served as the town of Avon prosecutor and was on Avon Town Council from 2004 through 2008. She's running again for Town Council in the November election.

Nottingham Underwood attended Eagle County schools from kindergarten, graduating from Battle Mountain High School in 1982, has a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Colorado and a law degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Nottingham Underwood is currently on the Board of Directors of three affordable housing nonprofit corporations based in Avon and served as legal counsel to Vail Resorts for nine years, Booth Creek Ski Holdings Inc. for 11 years and has operated a solo law practice since 2010.

"My husband, Darien, and I feel lucky to have raised our two children, Morgan, 22, and Conner, 18, in Avon," she wrote to the Vail Daily. "Avon used to be known as 'the heart of the valley,' which is what our town is in so many ways. I want to be sure that heart becomes even more vibrant and healthy. I support maintaining a balanced budget while investing in Avon's future and driving development and re-development that is reflective of our character and in compliance with the Avon code."

Nottingham Underwood said her goals are to retain a high quality of life for all Avon residents while ensuring the success of Avon businesses with a strong and appealing Avon identity.

"Among other things, I want to maximize Avon's position as the world's gateway to Beaver Creek Resort," she wrote.

Supports Repurposing Hahnewald Barn

She supports repurposing Avon's historic Hahnewald Barn as an iconic multi-function space in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

The effort would "help create a strong and appealing Avon identity to be enjoyed long term by residents, businesses and guests," she wrote.

Nottingham Underwood uses environmentally sustainable practices in her home and hopes to assist Avon with those efforts on a larger scale.

Regarding the outdoors, "I would like to enhance walkability in our town while maintaining practical vehicular access," Nottingham Underwood wrote, "and I think it's important to take a balanced approach to our trail system."

Nottingham Underwood is eager to apply her passion for Avon in a positive and proactive way.

"I'm once again running for a seat on the Avon Town Council because our town needs someone with long-term vision and a stable hand," she wrote. "Someone who wants to sustain our high quality of life. Someone who can cultivate productive projects and positive relationships. Someone who sees the uniqueness that Avon possesses and must enhance. I am that someone."