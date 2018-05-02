Taste of Vail’s 2nd annual Fall Wine & Food Classic returns in September

VAIL — After a successful 28th annual Taste of Vail in April, fans of the food and drink festival can start preparing for the second annual Fall Wine & Food Classic on Sept. 21-22.

The event will feature wines from the Southern Hemisphere and include more than 35 wineries, 25 guest chefs, restaurateurs and sommeliers from the Vail Valley.

"Like the Taste of Vail in the spring, the Fall Wine & Food Classic highlights the best of the autumn season in Vail. With the peak fall foliage and amazing weather, the Fall Classic showcases Vail along with its top chefs, restaurants and sommeliers," said Angela Mueller, executive director of the Taste of Vail and the Fall Wine & Food Classic. "The Fall Classic will again feature wines from the Southern Hemisphere and also include outdoor activities so participants can experience all facets of Vail at its finest."

Early-bird tickets

Tickets for the Fall Wine & Food Classic Grand Tasting are on sale at an early-bird price of $67 per ticket through June 20. Following June 20, tickets will increase to $85.

The event will also include Wine "Pop-ups" at participating restaurants and several outdoor experiences followed by a food and wine tasting including hiking, yoga and fly-fishing on Sept. 22. More information for these events will be announced this summer.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.tasteofvail.com.