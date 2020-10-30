Taxi/Shuttle Service – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Taxi/Shuttle Service

1. Vess Limousine

2. Ride Taxi

3. Turtle Bus

Whether you are in need of a ride to the Denver airport or looking for transportation to one of the valley’s many restaurants and activities, Vess Limousine will get you there in style. The shuttle service’s fleet includes luxury sedans and SUVs for smaller groups and a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that can accommodate up to 14 passengers. Rides are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to and from anywhere in the state.

Vess Limousine prides itself on safety. In addition to employing professional chauffeurs with stellar driving records, the locally-owned business uses fogging machines and electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectant each morning and thoroughly cleans and disinfects all surfaces before and after rides.

For more information or to book a ride, call 970-390-0252. You can also book online at vesslimousine.com.

-Kaylee Porter