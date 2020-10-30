Teacher – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Teacher

1. Sarah Brubeck

2. Debra Ketterling

3. Erin Park

3. Karen Conley

2020 has been a difficult year for many, especially our educators, who have had to adapt in incredible ways to keep our valley’s youth engaged in learning. This year, the Vail Daily added a Best Teacher category to give readers a chance to show appreciation for a teacher that they especially noticed going above and beyond in uncertain times.

Voter turnout on this category was impressive, putting it in line with some of our most competitive categories. It is clear that our educators are highly appreciated in our valley, judging by the large pool of nominations and the sheer amount of votes.

In the end, we have four finalists because of a tie. Erin Park and Karen Conley tied for third place, and Debra Ketterling was the runner-up in second. Sarah Brubeck, a physical education teacher at Berry Creek Middle School, was voted Best Teacher in this year’s special category.

Sarah believes in teaching life lessons through physical activity. She loves exposing her students to a variety of activities in hopes that they find something that motivates them to be active for life!

Congratulations to Sarah, Debra, Erin and Karen, and a special thank you to all our teachers — the whole community appreciates you!

-Sean Naylor