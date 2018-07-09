Teachers can carry guns at at least 30 Colorado school districts and charter schools without statewide training standards

What echoed like a symphony of wind chimes throughout a Commerce City shooting range was actually the sound of footsteps from Principal Robert Garrow and fellow Colorado teachers and school administrators as they blazed a trail through a sea of bullet casings.

The educators then each lined up in front of a target emblazoned with a torso and head, unholstered their guns, aimed and fired at what represented a school shooter they were being trained to kill.

On day two of a three-day training session preparing Colorado teachers and school administrators for being armed in the classroom, one trainee asked how he would know what to do if he and multiple teachers pulled their guns on a "bad guy." The trainee worried crossfire could injure innocent students when the intent was to save lives.

Quinn Cunningham, a local SWAT and law enforcement officer passionate about instructing teachers with concealed carry permits how to properly use their guns to kill a threat during an active shooting, responded with one word: "Training."

