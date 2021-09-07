Teenage girl missing

Police are searching for a girl by the name of “Addy,” believed to be 12 years old and potentially in “serious distress,” according to a press release sent Tuesday.

Her location is still unknown, but police have reason to believe she may be in the Eagle area. She has been in contact with 911 call takers, who suspect that she left her house and is outside, possibly on her front lawn.

Police are working to track down the source of the number that she used to call dispatch. They do not believe there is a threat to the safety of the broader community at this time.

Anyone with information about the girl’s location, or who knows a local juvenile who might go by the name “Addy” and may be in distress, is urged to call dispatch at (970) 479-2201 or call 911.

Members of the public can also submit information through Safe 2 Tell by visiting http://www.safe2tell.org or calling 1 (877) 542-7233.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com