Tel Aviv Wind Quintet offers two different shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tel Aviv Wind Quintet plays two concerts Tuesday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of its debut tour of the United States.

The first show caters to kids, with the ensemble’s original family theatrical version of “Peter and the Wolf.”

“It is great fun for us because we not only play the music, but we also narrate the text, play the characters, run, jump and dance on stage,” said bassoonist Nadav Cohen.

The evening performance, which takes place in the intimate, and recently renovated, May Gallery, includes Jean Françaix’s “L’Heure de Berger,” Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Trio Sonata no. 5, BWV 529,” Maurice Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin,” Jean-Philippe Calvin’s “Kleztet,” Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango” and Johann Baptist Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks.”

“(They’re) some gems from our more conventional repertoire,” Cohen said. “We’ve put together a varied program. It combines beautiful pieces that we love to play and that are always popular among our audiences.”

The wind quintet, which was founded in 2009 by young Israeli musicians and has established itself as a leading chamber ensemble, invites a good friend of theirs, pianist Yaron Kohlberg, to play with them Tuesday evening. Kohlberg is now based in Cleveland, Ohio, but the quintet recorded its second album with him, of which Strauss’ Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks” is the main piece.

”In addition to Strauss, we will add some of our favorite chamber pieces for winds, such as an arrangement of Ravel’s ‘Le Tombeau de Couperin,’ a piece that has a very touching story behind it, and the music is sublime,” Cohen said. “The program is quite energetic and colorful. The pieces reflect various genres, such as Klezmer music (in Calvin’s ‘Kleztet’), tango (‘Piazzolla’) and even humorous ‘Musique de Brasserie’ by the brilliant French composer Jean Françaix, alongside the classical masterworks by Bach, Ravel and Richard Strauss.

The unique connection between the musicians, who were eager to impact the Israeli music scene 14 years ago and who are still very good friends these days, brings a special quality to the stage, which exceeds the musical excellence of each individual player.

“In my opinion, (the connection) is the strength of our quintet. Each one of us also has his own individual career as leading orchestra members, soloists, chamber and new music performers. As an ensemble, it all adds up together,” he said.

The quintet also looks forward to performing in VPAC’s intimate May Gallery.

The unique connection between the musicians in Tel Aviv Wind Quintet brings a special quality to the stage, which exceeds the musical excellence of each individual player.

“We always enjoy the opportunity for close contact with the audience. It allows us to speak with them, explain about the music we play, tell them about ourselves, and reply to comments and questions that usually arise during the performance,” Cohen said. “The ideal setting for chamber music is perhaps a chamber — a small room where the audience can watch and hear us closely.”