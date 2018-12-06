Telephone scams reported throughout Eagle County

The caller states they work for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and a fine must be paid immediately to cover a warrant issued. The calls appear to be coming from legitimate phone numbers, but are in fact bogus. These requests are not legitimate. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to beware of telephone and mail scams.

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints regarding telephone scams from residents.

The scam involves a caller stating that they work for the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and that a warrant has been issued for the individual answering the telephone. The caller then states that the individual will be arrested if a fine is not immediately paid.

Further complicating the matter is that the calls appear to be legitimate phone numbers, but are, in fact, bogus as technology is being used to spoof the Caller ID system. The individuals are able to change their phone numbers and make it appear to be from a local number. Currently, the phone number is mimicking the Eagle County Sheriff's Office main phone line, 970-328-8500.

These requests are not legitimate and do not originate from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office or other related agencies. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents to beware of telephone and mail scams. When you send money to people you do not know personally or give personal or financial information to unknown callers, you significantly increase your chances of becoming a victim.

It is a crime for anyone to falsely represent himself or herself as law enforcement and such an offense is taken very seriously. Persons receiving such a telephone call or delivered mail should not provide the requested information or pay any fines without confirming accuracy of the request first. If you believe it is a scam, then you should contact your local law enforcement or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If you think you may have any information about the suspects or this crime, call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.