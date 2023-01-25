‘Tell Us Your Love Story’ contest is back

'Tell Us Your Love Story' is a Valentine's Day contest put on by the Vail Daily. Winners will be announced in the paper on Feb. 14.

Jesse Goll/Unsplash

It’s that time again. Time to take a trip down memory lane and remember how you meet your Valentine!

The Vail Daily’s “Tell Us Your Love Story” contest has happened almost every Valentine’s Day since 2011 and your story can not only earn you and your sweetie some prizes, but also inspire other singles to believe there’s someone out there for them.

In years past, we’ve heard of the couple who met on the chairlift and struck up a conversation while the lift stopped just long enough for phone numbers to be exchanged. We’ve heard about the couple who had both lost their spouses and fell in love in their 60s. We’ve also heard about meeting while at work and all about the online dating success stories (and failures that eventually turned into success stories).

Now, it’s your turn. The rules are simple:

Email your 400-words-or-less story of how you met that has ties to the Vail Valley to tswenson@vaildaily.com and snaylor@vaildaily.com by Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Send in a high-resolution photo of you and your loved one including your name and phone number.

The Vail Daily reporters will then look over the submissions and pick our favorites. The top stories will be awarded a date activity and their stories will be printed in the Valentine’s Day edition of the Vail Daily. Other honorable mentions will be posted on VailDaily.com.

Support Local Journalism Donate



After the couple’s massage, stick around the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa and listen to live music at the Lookout Lobby Bar or have dinner at Stoke and Rye.

Spa Anjali/Courtesy photo

The prizes include a couples massage at Spa Anjali, a ride on the Leadville Railroad, a Gift Card to Gessner Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail and a couples massage at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

“This contest is a fantastic annual tradition. We know there are tons of special love stories here in the Vail Valley and we are excited to help celebrate one lucky couple,” said Molly Gallagher, spa manager at Spa Anjali. “We all need to prioritize taking time to focus on ourselves and our relationships. Visiting a spa together is a relaxing way for couples to reconnect.”

Guests of Spa Anjali can also enjoy The Westin Riverfront’s outdoor saline lap pool and three infinity hot tubs on the day of their treatment as well as complimentary access to the Athletic Club at The Westin, which offers an extensive schedule of yoga, Pilates, cycling and movement classes.

The Leadville Railroad takes riders up to 11,000 feet above sea level in its heated lounge cars.

Leadville Train/Courtesy photo

The Leadville Railroad takes you and three other people off the beaten path to the train tracks in one of the heated lounge cars.

“The trip is two-and-a-half hours traveling through beautiful wilderness that surrounds the train as you travel over 11,000 feet. You’ll have chances to see wildlife and the two tallest peaks in Colorado, plus a commentary of local history along the way,” said Kirstin Ayers, director of sales and marketing for the Leadville Railroad.

Enjoy a date night at Gessner Restaurant at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

There is also a $100 gift card one lucky couple can put toward a romantic dinner along the Gore Creek at Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail. The alpine-inspired menu is thoughtfully sourced and highlights fresh seasonal cuisine and cocktails. “On the menu you will find Colorado-inspired game entrées to vegan-designed offerings, from light to hearty, there is something for everyone,” said Anais Coudouy, marketing manager for Grand Hyatt Vail.

Before or after a massage, couples can enjoy the oversized jacuzzi, cold plunge, steam room, dry sauna and time to relax in the cozy lounge by the fireplace.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail/Courtesy photo

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is offering one winning couple the Time for Two massage in its spa.

“What better way to celebrate the love match of a loyal Vail Daily reader than with a couple’s massage at the Four Seasons Spa?” said Meredith Macfarlane, general manager at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. “These restorative side-by-side massages take place in a couple’s suite with all-day access to our oversized jacuzzi, cold plunge, steam room, dry sauna and lounge where lovers can also enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco fireside.”

We can’t wait to hear the ins and outs and ups and downs of your story, so type away!