Telluride, Crested Butte open for 2018-19 ski season

Associated Press
Nathan Bilow | Crested Butte Mountain Resort |

Crested Butte Mountain Resort is now one of 64 mountain resorts in 11 states and provinces and eight countries that are at least partial participants in Vail Resorts' Epic Pass program.

DENVER (AP) — Holiday skiers have more options in Colorado.

Snowmass Ski Area, Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Telluride Ski Resort all opened for the season Thursday.

Steamboat Resort opened Wednesday with up to 60 acres of terrain, the most on opening day since 2014.

On Friday, Sunlight Mountain Resort near Glenwood Springs will open for its 52nd season but only for the weekend. It’s the first time the resort has been open for Thanksgiving weekend since 2014.

Epic Pass holders are now able to ski and snowboard at Crested Butte and Telluride, making this ski season all the more exciting.