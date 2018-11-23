Telluride, Crested Butte open for 2018-19 ski season

DENVER (AP) — Holiday skiers have more options in Colorado.

Snowmass Ski Area, Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Telluride Ski Resort all opened for the season Thursday.

Steamboat Resort opened Wednesday with up to 60 acres of terrain, the most on opening day since 2014.

On Friday, Sunlight Mountain Resort near Glenwood Springs will open for its 52nd season but only for the weekend. It’s the first time the resort has been open for Thanksgiving weekend since 2014.

Epic Pass holders are now able to ski and snowboard at Crested Butte and Telluride, making this ski season all the more exciting.