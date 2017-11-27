Telluride High School student in custody as officials investigate ‘Columbine-style threat’

One student has been taken into protective custody and at least five others are being questioned as authorities investigate a "Columbine-style threat" against a high school in Telluride.

Telluride High School was closed Monday as members of various law enforcement agencies searched the building in the ski resort town about 330 miles southwest of Denver.

In a statement, the Telluride Marshal's Department said a student notified school staff about a possible threat Sunday afternoon. It said investigators learned about a threat being discussed on Snapchat to shoot students at the school Monday. They later discovered another threat to detonate explosives around the school.

The department said a rifle and handgun were found in the home of the Telluride High student taken into custody.