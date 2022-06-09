Temporary climbing closure south of Sylvan Lake

A pair of nesting Pelegrine Falcons has prompted a rock climbing closure near Sylvan Lake.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy Photo

The White River National Forest has temporarily closed an area to rock climbing in Lime Creek Canyon six miles south of Sylvan Lake to protect nesting Peregrine Falcons.

The cliffs and the surroundings of an area known to climbers as “Jellystone Park” will be closed through July 31, including the “Endless Wall” and “Magic Forest” climbing routes, but other climbing routes that will not impact the falcons remain open in the north area of the canyon.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and willingness to temporarily hold off climbing in this specific area to protect this falcon nest,” said Kevin Warner, Aspen-Sopris District Ranger. “There are alternate locations to climb in the general vicinity that will not impact the falcons.”

A pair of peregrine falcons successfully nested in this area in 2020 during a similar temporary climbing closure. In 2021, falcons did not nest in this area and a closure was not necessary.

Peregrine falcons prefer to nest in cliffs away from human disturbance and the pair established their nest before summer recreation began at Lime Canyon. Peregrines can be disturbed by the presence of humans near their nesting areas to the point that adults become agitated, be displaced, and fail to provide food and shelter for their young. Nestlings and young that are not fully able to fly can starve if abandoned by adults. The closure of this specific area gives the pair and their young the freedom from disturbance they need at a critical time in their lifecycle.

The closure order and maps are available at FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver .