Terminated Vail Police Officer Adam Bloom’s case reveals details about investigation of another officer

Former Vail police officer Adam Bloom posted bond for a misdemeanor charge on March 30.

Courtesy image/Town of Vail

Before Vail Police Officer Adam Bloom was terminated for reportedly harassing a woman at a local bar, he was involved in another complaint at a different local bar, police records show.

Bloom was charged with harassment following a March 25 incident that began at Local Joe’s bar in Vail, where he was accused of acting erratically, letting it be known that he was a Vail Police officer, and harassing and following home a female guest. He was terminated a few days later, long before the accusation would have a chance to be heard in court. The swift termination was due in part to a Last Chance Agreement Bloom had signed following a previous professional standards investigation that was initiated in August 2022 as the result of a July 7, 2022, incident at the Vail Golf Club bar, in which Bloom was also accused of misconduct.

A look at Bloom’s August 2022 professional standards evaluation reveals other investigations of complaints against another officer, Jeffrey Mattson, who initiated the Vail Golf Club complaint against Bloom.

The July 2022 incident involved a Vail Golf Club bartender who Bloom knew at the time as a suspected domestic violence victim. Bloom suspected Mattson of seeing the bartender socially.

In an interview as part of Bloom’s professional standards investigation, the bartender said Bloom visited the Vail Golf Club bar, where her colleague told her that Bloom was bragging about picking up prostitutes in Las Vegas and killing people in Afghanistan. While at the Vail Golf Club, Bloom sent text messages to Mattson saying “Your girl is spilling beans about you bro. She confirming things I heard about you already,” in reference to the woman. Bloom alleged the woman made statements to him implying that Mattson was using cocaine or associating with cocaine users.

Bloom then, in a phone call with Mattson later that night, according to the accusations, suggested he and Mattson kill the woman.

“He’s, like, ‘No, like, I know places in this town where we could go bury her. Like, we ought to make her disappear,” Mattson said, recounting Bloom’s words.

The woman said she was with Mattson at the time, unbeknownst to Bloom, and heard Bloom make the statement because the phone was on speaker.

“I don’t know if he actually meant it,” she said in an interview related to the investigation of Bloom. “I mean, he did repeat it several times after Jeff laughed it off … so that was kind of concerning to me.”

Bloom, a former U.S. Marine, admitted to drinking at the Vail Golf Club but denied the accusations, saying the murder plotting was “locker room talk” and something he would say to fellow Marines.

“Obviously not going to go out and kill people and bury them in Vail, and I wouldn’t even know where to bury someone in Vail here in the Rocky Mountains,” he said. “It’s too rocky. I did landscaping. It’s way too rocky.”

Bloom said he sent the text message saying “She confirming things…” to Mattson to let him know he felt the woman was implying that Mattson was associating with cocaine users or using cocaine. It was the third such implication Bloom said he heard about Mattson from three separate sources. One of the sources was Vail Police Officer John Coates, and Coates then accused Mattson of being a cocaine user in a separate department interview.

Bloom, in his professional standards investigation interview, described the woman — whose name the Vail Daily is withholding — as “conniving” and said Coates did not trust her. Bloom said she was recently arrested in a separate incident and was someone who Mattson began seeing socially after responding to her domestic violence call.

“I don’t know if that’s allowed,” Bloom said of the relationship.

When Bloom, on Aug. 9, said he wasn’t sure if Mattson should be seeing someone who he met on a domestic violence call, he didn’t realize or didn’t reveal that Mattson and the woman were already married at that point, having wed on July 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

When the interviewer asked Bloom about threatening the life of a woman who “you knew … was a victim of domestic violence,” Bloom said he had heard “she didn’t get, like, hit or anything like that.”

Bloom’s statement was consistent with the court’s determination. Nearly a year after Mattson and the woman met on the call to perpetrator David Pleshaw’s house in June 2022, Pleshaw pled guilty on May 30 to invasion of privacy for using his hand to assist in taking a picture of the woman’s intimate parts while she slept in his house.

In the arrest narrative, the woman said Pleshaw and her began dating in February 2022 and broke up in May 2022, but she continued to live at Pleshaw’s house because she could not afford to rent a place of her own. In June 2022, Pleshaw threatened to send the picture to another person, escalating the offense. Pleshaw was also charged with two counts of harassment and one charge of non-consensual sexual contact, which were later dropped.

The charges led to Pleshaw being barred from his property in a protection order against him from the woman, who continued to live there. Pleshaw violated the protection order by retrieving items from outside the home and changing the home’s wifi password, another crime to which he pled guilty on May 30. He was also charged with tampering but that charge was dropped, as well. Pleshaw was fined $100 for the invasion of privacy offense, $175 for the protection order violation and ordered to serve two years of probation.

Pleshaw, in court, said it was he who was the victim in the case, being unable to access his home during Mattson and the woman’s relationship and after they were married, and fearing for his life at times.

“This is still a town that I own property in, and this person is still one of those people that’s in charge of this town,” Pleshaw told the judge.

In one call to police, an officer wrote that the woman said if Pleshaw showed up at his house and police were not present, “that she had every right to defend her life,” adding that the woman “told me that I better find Pleshaw before she does.”

In a different incident, in which Bloom responded, Bloom said the woman was carrying a loaded gun and accidentally pointed it at him. Bloom said he and Coates sat outside Pleshaw’s house, where the woman was living, on that evening.

“I know there had been talk of sitting outside her place,” Bloom said in a professional standards evaluation interview conducted on Aug. 9.

“Who requested that?” Bloom was asked, responding that he didn’t know.

“So it wasn’t a specific request from Officer Mattson that you know of?” Bloom was asked.

“That I know of, no,” Bloom said.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Pleshaw’s attorney notified 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s office of the marriage.

“The fact that (the woman) has been married to Officer Mattson since July 18, 2022, but has refused to vacate the residence, has caused Mr. Pleshaw considerable hardship and raises numerous red flags about her and Officer Mattson’s involvement in these cases,” the attorney wrote.

The relationship and Mattson’s failure to disclose it, along with the accusations of Mattson using cocaine, were the subject of professional standards investigations of Mattson, which commenced on July 28 and Aug. 11, 2022.

The professional standards investigation of Mattson found him to have participated in arresting the woman on June 23, 2022, and taking a report from her which led to Pleshaw’s arrest on June 28. Mattson said he then met the woman randomly in Vail Village around July 2, and the relationship became romantic around July 9.

Bloom said the woman told him on July 7 that Mattson and her “had gone to The George a couple times together, and they had been hanging out, and she had been texting his phone.”

Mattson said he did not disclose the relationship because it did not start until after he responded to the incidents involving her.

“I don’t believe I’m in violation of a policy, so I didn’t believe it was necessary for me to bring this to a supervisor or commander’s attention,” Mattson said in his professional standards investigation interview.

The Vail Police Department determined that the relationship caused a significant conflict of interest.

“Based on the facts of this investigation, it was determined that you failed to notify your immediate supervisor of the relationship and marriage to (the woman) during the ongoing criminal case in which she is an offender, victim and witness,” according to the notice of disciplinary action.

Mattson received a 24-hour unpaid suspension for failing to disclose the relationship.

It wasn’t the first time Mattson received disciplinary action from his supervisors. On May 4, 2019, Mattson was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired in Avon and suspended for 40 hours. On April 4, 2020, Mattson was stopped by Colorado State Patrol for traveling 102 mph in a posted 65 mph zone and suspended for 80 hours.

Mattson received a Last Chance Agreement from former Vail Chief of Police Dwight Henninger on April 22, 2020, in which he was notified that any other incidents of misconduct could make him subject to further disciplinary action including termination. The agreement was in effect for two years.

Bloom also received a Last Chance Agreement from Henninger on Sept. 6 as a result of his professional standards investigation, which also included an accusation of sexual harassment from another officer, and a complaint from a Vail Village visitor who accused the off-duty Bloom of verbally attacking him. Bloom was found to be in violation of policies regarding conduct; performance; laws, rules and orders; and the town of Vail sexual harassment policy. He received a 36-hour unpaid suspension.

Commander Justin Liffick interviewed Bloom and reported that Bloom, in threatening the life of the woman, was making the statements “in a joking manner and there was no intentional meaning of violence.”

As to Bloom’s effort to follow up on rumors of Mattson using cocaine: “I believe Adam may have repeated these allegations he heard from Officer Coates while drinking at the Vail Golf Club, which in turn, were relayed to Officer Mattson from employees/friends at the Vail Golf Club,” Liffick wrote.

Mattson was drug tested on Aug. 12, at which time he tested negative for cocaine and positive for a small amount of marijuana. Mattson, according to the report, said his wife smokes marijuana, the technician who collected his urine sample was not wearing PPE gear, and he worked a concert in Vail two weeks before the urine test, citing all factors as possible reasons for testing positive for marijuana. A second test was set up, in which Mattson’s urine tested negative for all drugs.

The accusation of Mattson using cocaine was determined to be unfounded, and Coates received a letter of reprimand from Henninger for violating the Vail Police Department policy regarding disparaging remarks. Coates later drew a professional standards investigation of his own in which he was found to be speaking inappropriately and failing to document the performance of another officer. Coates received a letter of reprimand from Henninger on Feb. 3, 2023, and has since left the department.

Henninger announced his retirement, after 21 years of service, on Feb. 13.

New Police Chief Ryan Kenney said while Mattson’s Last Chance Agreement had expired by the time his professional standards investigation began in July 2022, Bloom’s Last Chance Agreement was still active at the time of his March 2023 arrest. That’s part of the reason why Bloom was terminated following his accusations of misconduct, while Mattson was disciplined and remained employed with the Vail Police Department. Kenney said all the files from the investigation into Mattson’s relationship with the woman were turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

“The incident and the allegations were fully investigated, (Mattson) was disciplined for his behavior, and the results of those investigations were turned over to the DA’s office so they could make a decision with the prosecution of (Pleshaw’s) crimes,” Kenney said.

Bloom is scheduled to appear in court on charges of harassment and soliciting prostitution on July 11.