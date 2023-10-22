Tesla sales, service center in Gypsum readies for opening, with some open positions remaining

Tesla's new sales, service and delivery center has a business license and has passed all its town inspections. The center remains closed, and is advertising for several positions.

Jon Hardy/Courtesy photo

Tesla’s new sales service and delivery center in Gypsum is almost ready to open, but remains closed for now as remaining positions wait to be filled.

According to town staffer Pam Venzor, the facility has a valid business license and has passed its town inspections.

Jon Hardy, a principal of Game Creek Holdings, which developed and owns the building, acknowledged recently that his firm plans to own the building long-term. And, he noted, Tesla service centers are owned by the corporation.

The center was first slated to open in the summer months, pending stocking and staffing.

The company currently has several jobs advertised on Indeed.com. Positions include service advisers, service technicians and associate service managers. Starting pay ranges from $20.25 per hour to $39,200 per year for the various service advisor positions. A service technician’s position starts at $49,300 per year, and an associate service manager’s pay range starts at $80,100 per year

Tesla doesn’t have a media relations department to reach for comment.