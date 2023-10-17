Teton Gravity Research’s snowboard movie ‘Flying High Again’ screens in Beaver Creek Friday

Danny Davis lays back for a pose in 'Flying High Again.'

You don’t have to be a snowboarder to love Teton Gravity Research’s new snowboard-only film: “Flying High Again.” In fact, I’d venture to say that, while TGR always seems to produce films with high stoke factors and creative shots, this season, “Flying High Again” has more compelling footage than its overall ski-snowboard release: “Legend Has It.”

Granted, you really can’t go wrong presenting some of the best snowsports athletes in the world, so “Legend Has It” works its powdery magic just fine. But, as a skier, I’d definitely crash the snowboarder party at Vilar Performing Arts Center Friday night to watch “Flying High Again” on the big screen.

Every other year, TGR releases a snowboard-specific film; this is its ninth feature-length snowboard film. This season, its snowboard production seems to collide a bit in release dates with its annual production, which makes sense, seeing that it’s all about psyching people up for the season. “Legend Has It” features more skiers than snowboarders this year, so if you’re into snowboarding, “Flying High Again” is not to be missed.

As the newest collaboration with the renowned — and pioneering snowboard film director — Mike Hatchett, “Flying High Again” pops with innovative shots. Close-ups and athlete-point-of-view footage really make you feel each turn, jump and face shot, and the slow-motion powder footage makes every cell in your body yearn for the deep white stuff.

The film travels through Idaho’s pristine lines, Palisades Tahoe’s deep dumps last season, Utah’s feathery powder and the Sierra Mountains and Jackson Hole. While mountains are naturally stunning, I literally haven’t seen — even with all the ski movies I’ve consumed throughout my life — spines and faces that look like some of the ones showcased in “Flying High Again.” It’s as if an artist like Topher Strauss partnered with Mother Nature and bore the most amazing topography for the most elite athletes to ride. Speaking of athletes, the film stars Bode Merrill, John Jackson, Danny Davis, Elena Hight, Jason Robinson, Dusty Hendrickson, Antti Autii, Brandon Davis, Sean Fitzsimons, Jeremy Jones and a few others.

“We focused on melding cinematography, bold riding and a killer soundtrack to showcase some of the world’s most renowned snowboarders in some of the wildest terrain imaginable,” TGR co-founder Steve Jones said.

From the get-go, Steve and Todd Jones embraced snowboarding in TGR’s first film, “The Continuum,” released in 1996. They shot it in Jackson Hole with local snowboarders.

Their love affair with snowboarding began in the mid-to-late ’80s, growing up in Stowe, Vermont.

“One year, my dad went to this classic general store to buy some Christmas presents, and there were three Burton Backhill snowboards, and he bought ’em for me and Steve and Jeremy,” Todd Jones said. “We would build jumps and snowboard down and hit jumps all day.”

If you go… What: ‘Flying High Again’

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $20, $15 for kids 12 and younger

More info: VilarPAC.org

As they were starting TGR in the mid-1990s, Jeremy Jones would visit them in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, snowboarding the big mountains around there.

“The first day I ever shot action on our old RFL 16 millimeter camera, me and Jeremy and a couple others hiked up Teton Pass, and I turned the camera on. The first shots I ever took were of Jeremy snowboarding,” Todd Jones said.

They produced their first all-snowboard film, “Deeper,” in 2010 with Jeremy Jones. The Jones brothers also had met Hatchett in 1995 in Alaska, and the trio set out to create the best snowboard film they could, with a focus on the athletes, Hatchett said.

“‘Flying High Again’ is the culmination of the decades-long relationship between Hatchett and TGR co-founders Todd and Steve Jones,” as the press release aptly points out.

“We wanted to make a rider-based movie and let the athletes do the talking,” Hatchett said. “It is a mix of freestyle and big-mountain riding.”