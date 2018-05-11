Thanks for making this year’s 9HealthFair a success (letter)

The 9HealthFair was a great success; 558 people went through the blood draw and more than ever through the other screenings. Thank you to all the volunteers who made the health fair a success, truly a community effort.

Thanks to 9HealthFair for providing financial support, supervision, supplies and several volunteers who came from the Front Range. Special thanks to Bobbie Dougherty (9HealthFair liaison), Billie Hendry (lab supervisor), their families and Deb Carpenter.

Thanks to the dedicated members of Eagle Lions Club, who have hosted 9HealthFair since 1981, 38 years of 9HealthFair and 80 years of commitment to our local communities. You have saved and enriched lives through your unselfish deeds. Special thanks to Tawni Levra and Warren French for preparing all the food for the volunteers.

Vail Health, thank you for co-sponsoring by providing financial support, marketing, phlebotomists and BMI screening. Special thanks to Jeff Owens for all his hard work.

Thanks to Principal Dave Russell for allowing our use of Gypsum Creek Middle School.

Special thanks to Dr. Ammon, Eagle Valley Family Practice, for the last 20 years of being the medical coordinator.

Special thanks to Amy Connerton and Rebecca Wilhelm, Colorado Mountain College Medical Assistance Program, for recruitment and supervision of several phlebotomists.

Our sincere thanks to:

• Eagle County Health and Human Services for storing medical supplies and providing volunteers.

• Howard Head Sports Medicine for functional movement screening, shoulder strength tests and physical fitness demonstrations.

• Eagle County Paramedic Services for phlebotomists.

• Gypsum Fire Protection District for height/weight and blood pressure screenings.

• Valley View Hospital Rehabilitation Center for body in balance screenings.

• Dr. Mauer, Eagle-Summit Foot and Ankle for foot screenings.

• Dr. Smith, Eye Center of the Rockies for vision screenings.

• Dr. Rinn, Vail Valley Hearing Center for hearing screenings.

• Dr. Rudin, Gypsum Dental for dental screenings.

• Dr. Ammon, Eagle Valley Family Practice for breast screenings.

• Dr. Blankenship, Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge Dermatology, Dr. Dobson, Dr. Roney, Eagle Valley Family Practice and Dr. Urquhart, Mountain Dermatology Specialist for skin screenings.

• Walgreens for the pharmacist.

• Boy Scout Troop 222 helping wherever needed.

• Too many to mention by name, all the volunteers who filled positions in registration, cashiering, test-tube labeling, volunteer sign in and greeters.

• The town of Gypsum, Eagle County Schools and Eagle County Regional Airport for tables and stantions.

• All the information booths.

Truly a communitywide effort, Thanks, see you next year.

Wayne Nelson

Gypsum 9HeathFair Site coordinator