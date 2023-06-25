The 15th annual LG Tri to take place July 8

The 15th Annual LG Tri, a sprint triathlon in the beautiful and spacious Gypsum on Saturday, July 8. The 11th annual Kids Tri will also be taking place, so bring the whole family. The LG Tri and LG Kids Tri are great races for first-timers and seasoned pros alike.

Adult Course Details: The course begins at 7 a.m. and features a 500-yard open water swim, a 12-mile bike ride up and down Valley Road, and a 5K run within the Siena at Brightwater development. Adults can race as individuals or form a team.

Kids Course Details: The kid’s course begins at 10 am and is divided into the three age groups below.

6 to 7-year-olds: 25-yard open water swim, 1-mile bike ride, and 1/2-mile run.

8 to 10-year-olds: 50-yard open water swim, 3.2-mile bike ride, and 3/4-mile run.

11 to 13-year-olds: 100-yard open water swim, 5-mile bike ride, and 1-mile run.

For more information and to register, visit LGTRI.com .