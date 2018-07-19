The Alpine Area Agency on Aging offers ombudsman services in Eagle County

SILVERTHORNE — The Alpine Area Agency on Aging's part-time ombudsman staff and volunteers have already made more than 30 visits to local long-term care facilities and provided hours of consultation and education for long-term care residents and their families.

"Although we do routine visits to long-term care facilities, some residents and their families don't realize that we are an impartial advocate for the residents and we live by the motto: 'What Does the Resident Want,'" according to Erin Fisher, Director of the Alpine Area Agency on Aging and long term care ombudsman. "Through the Alpine Area Agency on Aging, the ombudsman program covers Pitkin, Eagle, Summit, Grand, and Jackson counties and acts as an advocate for residents and represents their interests."

Colorado's long-term care ombudsmen protect the rights of people living in nursing homes and assisted living residences. They act as advocates for the resident and assist the resident in resolving issues related to care, health, safety and the resident's rights.

For more information, Erin Fisher, Region 12 Long-Term Care Ombudsman, 970-468-0295 or aaa12@nwccog.org or visit the Alpine AAA website at http://www.alpineaaa.org. Check out the employment opportunity at the NWCCOG website: http://nwccog.org/about/employment-opportunities.