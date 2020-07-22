The Amp adds more events for July and August

We are LiVE at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater learning about performances and movies you can see at the Amp! Coming soon: Teton Gravity Research's latest mountain biking film on July 25, Grant Farm on July 28th and Toystory4 and The Big Lebowski on Aug. 1. https://live4.io/ #LIVE4GoPro Posted by Vail Daily on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has plenty of space to social distance during these COVID-19 times. The venue that typically seats over 2,500 people is limited to 175 right now due to the most recent Public Health order, but even with the place all to yourself, the magic of seeing live music or even a movie at this venue is a treat this summer.

Watch today’s video to learn about how to get tickets for upcoming concerts and movies like “The Big Lebowski” on Aug. 1 and what you can and cannot bring into the Amp.