The bomb cyclone drops a bomb on preps schedule

Welcome to Snowpocalypse 2019.

And, as expected, it is making a mess of the high school slate. Eagle County Schools canceled after-school activites on Wednesday, which wiped out Eagle Valley baseball’s doubleheader against Basalt and Devils girls lacrosse at Summit County.

As for today’s slate, in theory, Battle Mountain boys lacrosse will be at Vail Mountain. While Bandoni Alumni Field has nearly 20-foot snowbanks, i.e. too much snow for the width of soccer, lacrosse’s smaller field is still good to go at the Ice Palace.

Speaking of soccer, VMS soccer at Aspen is postponed. VMS will play Aurora West on Saturday at Battle Mountain at 4 p.m. Vail Christian soccer’s opener vs. Lake County at Freedom Park at 3:15 p.m., according to Saints athletic director Tim Pierson, is still to be determined. As of press time, however, it was still a go.

According to Eagle Valley AD Tom LaFramboise, Eagle Valley lacrosse’s game at Summit County at 4 p.m. is a question mark, as is Devils soccer hosting Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. in Gypsum.

Battle Mountain girls lacrosse’s game vs Aspen today is postponed. That was originally scheduled for last weekend, but, surprise, it snowed. The game has been moved to April 2, when it will definitely snow again.

Looking at the weekend, it’s more promising. Eagle Valley baseball is at Delta for a tournament, while Battle Mountain baseball is at Glenwood Springs for a pair of games. Lower altitudes have not received much snow from the bomb cyclone, so play ball.

Along those lines, on Friday, Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley track and field are at Rifle, while Huskies girls lacrosse should be OK in Montrose. Battle Mountain soccer vs. Steamboat on Saturday at noon is a go.