The Bookworm in Edwards to host Adult Book Fair

The Bookworm in Edwards is hosting its Adult Book Fair on March 23.

The Bookworm of Edwards/Courtesy photo

It is always great to see local, small businesses growing and thriving. Shortly after celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Bookworm announced plans to expand and add more room for books, games and more. To do so, it will be closed for in-store browsing Mar. 20-24. There will be walk-up service for both the book side and the cafe during this week, but if you are itching to browse books and gifts, then the Adult Book Fair is the perfect event for you.

Go back to school with The Bookworm and revisit the classic book fairs from your childhood on March 23 in their event space. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. featured representatives from major publishing houses will share their current top five favorite books. There will be nostalgic office supplies and other goodies too, so you can truly relive your childhood book fairs. Food will also be provided. And as a thank you for being flexible during their expansion construction, The Bookworm is offering a 10% discount off all purchases that night.

This is the second Adult Book Fair that The Bookworm has hosted and it’s a fun, nostalgic way to kick off the kids book fair seasons. Every spring and fall, The Bookworm hosts in-school and in-store book fairs for several of the local schools like Edwards Elementary and Eagle Valley Elementary, to name a few.

The Bookworm Book Fair coordinator, Ali Teague, says her favorite part of the kids book fairs is going into the schools and presenting book talks to each of the grades.

“I love sharing new books with these kids and getting them excited about reading,” Teague said. “There’s something magical about hearing kids scream and cheer about books!”

In order to mirror this experience for adults, The Bookworm Adult Book Fair features book talks from book experts. This season, you will hear from publishing representatives at Penguin Random House and Hachette Book Group. This is a great opportunity to get a further look into the book publishing industry and meet some of the people that help curate the books you can find at The Bookworm.

Adult book buyer Christopher Green meets with publishing representatives at least once a month to buy books months before they’re released. These meetings help him narrow down which books local and visiting readers will be most interested in.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work to bring books into our store and our sales reps are an invaluable resource to the book-buying ecosystem, as they connect us to the books that are going to work for our store,” Green states.

Sales representatives are often the first champion a book has after it is initially published, and the love they have for their titles is tangible.

“Our reps sell us books in the same way we sell our customers books, just one step removed. They are the bookseller’s bookseller and their passion for books rivals everyone on our staff,” said Mack Burner, a children’s book buyer. “I am so excited to have this opportunity to put them in contact with our customers so that they can feel the love our community has for books directly!”

To learn more about this event and details about The Bookworm’s expansion visit BookwormOfEdwards.com or give the store a call at 970-926-7323.