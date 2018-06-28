The Bookworm of Edwards has new food menu

The Bookworm of Edwards is a great place to sit and read while enjoying fresh drinks and food. Now, staff at The Bookworm have upgraded their menu for the summer.

Staff at The Bookworm have been testing new recipes for months for the new menu, featuring healthy items. The crepes, fresh salads and homemade soups will stay, but additions include shared plates, vegan proteins and updated dishes.

There's also now a family-friendly table service, allowing readers to enjoy a meal without getting up and down so often.

The new menu includes breakfast items, toasts, plates to share, crepes, salads and soups.

For more information about The Bookworm of Edwards, visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com.