The Bookworm to host local author event

What: Local Author and Artist Spotlight Event

When: Friday, December 2, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Event begins at Alpine Arts Center, and ends at The Bookworm. Both are located at the Riverwalk in Edwards.

The Bookworm of Edwards will host its first Local Author and Artist Spotlight Event in partnership with Alpine Arts Center, as a way to celebrate the great wealth of talented writers and artists in the valley.

The Friday night event starts at Alpine Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. with a handful of local artists and their work. Then at 6:30 p.m., head to The Bookworm to meet local authors, and get your books signed. From picture books to young adult novels to thrillers to coffee table books, there is a book for everyone on your list!

There will be 11 authors featured at this event, from debut authors to ones with decades of experience. They’ve written books for kids, teens and adults, fiction and nonfiction; there is something for everyone. One commonality between these talented authors is their love of books.

“I’ve always loved stories. I came into the children’s publishing world with a degree in illustration and a plan to only illustrate children’s books. The writing came later after some encouragement from editors and a desire to tell my own stories,” author/illustrator Alice Feagan said. “’The Collectors’ was my first dip into the world of writing picture books and now I am hooked.”

Feagan was also the illustrator for Nicole Magistro’s first book, “Read Island.” Magistro was the owner of The Bookworm for 15 years and is now working on her publishing house. “I have loved my return to writing. It’s a slower, more observant way to live,” Magistro says. “While my creative and collaborative relationships are less public now, their foundations rest on the same love for books and literacy I’ve always nurtured. It’s full circle for sure.”

Another local author who has a great love for picture books, and has for several years, including “My Cat Coon Cat,” is Sandy Ferguson Fuller. “My life work, my devotion to the art of picture books, is best explained by author/illustrator Robert Lawson: ‘No one can tell what tiny detail of a drawing or what seemingly trivial phrase in a story will be the spark that sets off a great flash in the mind of some child.’ I hope that my books continue to touch many souls, young and old,” Fuller said.

Touching souls is a very important factor for award-winning local author, Heather Mateus Sappenfield, author of “The River Between Hearts.” “From childhood, I have always known that I’d be a writer who lived in the mountains. I was a voracious young reader, but no genre stood out as my favorite. Instead, I was always drawn to a well-told story, especially when the narrator cupped me in their palms,” Sappenfield recalled. “Now I strive to write exactly those types of stories, providing for readers of all ages a similar entertainment and joy.”

Sarah Chase Shaw was also drawn to our beautiful mountains and has made a career writing about them, including her book “On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains.” “I moved to Aspen fresh out of graduate school to work for a landscape architecture and land planning firm,” Shaw said. “Many years later, I’m still in the Roaring Fork Valley doing what I love best: writing about lands and places shaped by human presence.”

Laura Lieff, author of “Wookie Is Not His Real Name,” has also found a way to turn her lifelong love of writing into a career. “Writing is all about telling people’s stories, which is what I love to do,” Lieff said. “Whether I’m writing magazine articles, resumes, profiles, or even books, it’s all about telling a story.”

Discovering and creating stories is at the heart of what Jennifer Alsever, author of “Burying Eva Flores,” loves. “Stories are buried inside every single person. They live in every single object and hover amid every setting. I write to bring those stories to life and to inspire people to look at the world and themselves through a different lens,” Alsever said. “I write from a visceral need to create and entertain, but I also write to challenge readers on a more emotional level: What is your story? How do you show up in this daunting world in which we live? Who do you want to be?”