 The boys and girls of summer: Photos from Mountain Recreation’s Opening Day | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The boys and girls of summer: Photos from Mountain Recreation’s Opening Day

News News |

  

A team of baseball players runs out of the tunnel Saturday at the Eagle Sports Complex in Eagle. Mountain Recreation kicked off the season for its summer leagues for baseball, softball and T-ball with festivities, free food and the first games of the summer.
Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo
A Mountain Recreation player takes a swing at a ball during Opening Day Saturday at the Eagle Sports Complex.
Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo
It was all smiles Saturday in Eagle.
Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo
Mountain Recreation’s Opening Day provides the opportunity for local youth to feel like big leaguers.
Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo
Parents and kids gather Saturday for the playing of the national anthem.
Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo
This team is ready to go after charging out of the tunnel Saturday.
Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism