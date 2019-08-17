 The circus is in town! | VailDaily.com

The circus is in town!

News | August 17, 2019

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Circus Bella, out of San Francisco, is here through Sunday at Nottingham Park in Avon. The acts feature no animals, only human-powered entertainment. This is a collection of photos from the opening show Friday.

For more information on Circus Bella, visit https://www.circuscolorado.com/.

