The Community Market to host fundraiser Sept. 21 for food solutions in Eagle County

Local chef Kelly Liken serves as the food systems director for The Community Market and has been focused on creating a space where anyone needing fresh produce, dairy, bread and healthy recipes feels welcome and safe.

Special to the Daily

With school back in session and Kelly Liken at the helm of The Community Market, the team is ready to gather the community for an evening of food, drink and live music at the Gypsum warehouse to raise funds and more importantly, awareness of food solutions for Eagle River Valley residents.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5-8 p.m. at 760 Lindbergh Drive #7. The cost is $35 per person.

“This is going to be so much fun,” Liken said. The music will feature members from the Altitones and The Evolution, with Mauricio Cadavid at the helm. The food will be provided by caterer Anthony Mazza of Chef on the Fly and Village Bagel.

The Community Market is a program of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. Liken, a local chef, serves as the food systems director and has been focused on creating a space where anyone needing fresh produce, dairy, bread and healthy recipes feels welcome and safe.

“Our team wants to bring together our friends and neighbors and show off what we’ve accomplished in a very short period of time,” Liken said in a news release. “While listening to great music and enjoying great food, you can meet our market partners and food ambassadors and learn how you can be a part of reducing hunger through healthy food access.”

The Community Market has spent the last 16 months addressing hunger by bringing people together from all walks of life who want to strengthen the ties that bind the community together.

“Whether you’re coming to help, be helped or both, The Community Market’s doors are always wide open,” Liken said.

In Eagle County, according to Feeding America, 8,700 residents struggle to put food on the table. The Community Market is reaching more than 800 people every week. In June, the Community Foundation and The Community Market paid off the lunchroom debt across the Eagle County School District for a second school year. This year, the debt was almost double last year’s tab.

The Community Market over the past year has been recovering more than 25,000 pounds of food each month from local groceries, as well as sourcing produce from local farmers. This assures healthy, wholesome foods to families in need while reducing food waste, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Tickets for the Sept. 21 event are selling quickly. For more information about the event or to RSVP, go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/oucomfou/event/805674/

The Community Market is located at 760 Lindbergh Drive #7 in Gypsum and is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.