The Cycle Effect adds Addi Jenkins to its team





The Cycle Effect, an Eagle County-based organization empowering young women through mountain biking, is expanding its team with the addition of Addi Jenkins, joining The Cycle Effect as a marketing and sponsorship manager.

“We are thrilled to have Addi join our team,” The Cycle Effect founder and Executive Director Brett Donelson said in an announcement. “Our community partners are a huge part of our organization and supporting young women. As we grow, Addi will help us continue to create new relationships throughout the communities that we serve.”

The Cycle Effect earned second place in the Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley 2020 Best Community Outreach Project, voted on by readers.

Jenkins, a graduate of the Outdoor Industry MBA program through Western Colorado University, has a background in public relations and marketing, having worked with clients large and small. As the former marketing director for Wyoming Wilderness Association, Jenkins is accustomed to working with a nonprofit to spread awareness and garner support within local communities as well as a broader reach.

Now serving 240 girls throughout three counties (Summit, Eagle and Mesa), The Cycle Effect is able to help young women build brighter futures and become leaders within their communities and beyond. With 70% Latina enrollment, the organization aims to break down the barriers in mountain biking and get more girls out on bikes.

“I feel extremely fortunate to be part of The Cycle Effect crew,” said Jenkins, who recently relocated to Eagle for the position. “This organization is truly changing the lives of young girls. I’m excited to be part of a dynamic team and I’m confident that I can help create and maintain relationships for the organization.”

Jenkins is a mountain biker herself, having spent nearly a decade living in Colorado, exploring trails throughout the southwest. She also speaks fluent Spanish and hopes to use the language more in her new role with The Cycle Effect.

For more information on The Cycle Effect, email ​bdonelson@thecycleffect.org.

About The Cycle Effect

The Cycle Effect focuses on three primary goal areas: physical wellness; community impact and mentorship; and building brighter futures. By providing an opportunity for girls to be engaged in regular, healthy programs that help build their self-esteem and promote overall wellness, girls are more likely to be healthier, stay engaged in school and set goals that will support their future.​ The Cycle Effect helps ​instill a higher level of self-confidence, perseverance, grit and determination, and a sense of belonging by participating in a team and building relationships with individual coach mentors and teammates.

Visit thecycleeffect.org for more information.