The Cycle Effect awarded 2018 Sports 4 Life Grant from Women’s Sports Foundation, espnW

EAGLE — Last month, The Cycle Effect was announced as a 2018 grant recipient of the Sports 4 Life initiative, a national effort to increase participation and retention of African-American and Hispanic girls in youth sports programs.

Co-founded by the Women's Sports Foundation and espnW in 2014, Sports 4 Life supports programs that help girls in four foundational areas — leadership, self-esteem, confidence and perseverance — with the expectation that growth in these areas will also support girls' physical and emotional health and academic success.

"Our vision is that one day, all girls will have the opportunity to reach their full potential through the transformative experience of sports," said Deborah Antoine, CEO of the Women's Sports Foundation.

"Even more than we believe in the power of sports, the Women's Sports Foundation believes that all girls — regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, ability, zip code or family income — deserve equitable access to the lifelong benefits of sports."

"In a few short years of commitment and focused attention, we have seen the tangible, positive results that Sports 4 Life has brought to the lives of girls of color across the country," said Laura Gentile, ESPN senior vice president, espnW and ESPN Business Operations & Content Strategy.

"This program demonstrates the universal value and appeal of sports, and it is an integral piece of the espnW mission. We look forward to continuing to empower girls to realize their full potential through sports."

Since the initiative's inception in 2014, Sports 4 Life has awarded 200 grants totaling more than $1.1 million and reaching more than 50,000 girls nationally. With the Women's Sports Foundation support, The Cycle Effect and other community and regional partners have been particularly successful in increasing opportunities for girls of color: more than 75 percent of female participants identify as African-American or Hispanic.

For more information about the 2018 Sports 4 Life grant recipients, follow the link at http://www.womenssportsfoundation.org.