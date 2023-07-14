The Cycle Effect exceeds matching gift challenge

The Cycle Effect, an Eagle County-based nonprofit that empowers young women through mountain biking, recently had its most successful fundraiser to date. With donations exceeding a $150,000 gift match, the organization received over $350,000 that will lay the foundation for its mountain bike programming, mentorship and community outreach through 2024.

“The generosity of our communities is incredible,” said Brett Donelson, CEO of the nonprofit, in a news release. “The support we continually feel makes it easy to get up each morning and continue to support our participants, their families and the communities we serve. I think the alumni that have come back to share the effect we’ve had on their lives is one of the most impactful parts of the last 10 years.”

Every June, grassroots supporters and local philanthropists come together to support The Cycle Effect through a matching gift challenge. This year, the nonprofit celebrated its 10th anniversary at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on June 29. Abigail Elizalde, a former bike program participant, shared her story of immigration, loss, grief and how The Cycle Effect helped her move forward.

“The Cycle Effect wasn’t simply a sport for me. I wasn’t just a girl on a bike. It was a support system that uplifted me and a community that accepted me,” Elizalde said. “I can tell you, first-hand, that this program changes lives, and I hope you help them continue doing it for many other girls.”

Guests included The Cycle Effect board of directors, like Vail Valley resident and board chair Susan Rosenbach.

“It has been amazing to see the growth and impact The Cycle Effect has on our community,” Rosenbach said. “My husband, Gary, and I have been fortunate to help in a tangible way. It is great to see so many community members come together to create a brighter future for our young women and their families.”