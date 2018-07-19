 The dozen wildfires in Colorado are mostly contained but near record hot temperatures could stimulate fire | VailDaily.com

Kirk Mitchell and Kieran Nicholson
The Denver Post
photo Spring Fire continues to burnHelen H. Richardson | The Denver Post

LA VETA, CO - JULY 9: Firefighters from left to right Spencer Heidepriem, Lydia Zowada, and Carmella Locascio conduct a burnout operation to protect structures of the Spring Creek Fire on July 9, 2018 in La Veta, Colorado. Containment numbers continue to climb in the fire as officials gain more of a handle on the large fire.

Triple digit temperatures across Colorado is cause for concern just as fire crews approach 100 percent containment on a dozen wildfires across the state.

Weather conditions are very favorable for fire growth including expected microbursts that could generate wind gusts of around 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Dry winds could spread wildfires.

Most of the dozen wildfires in Colorado are at or near 100 percent containment.

But extremely hot temperatures even in the mountains and low humidity in the teens raise the possibility that some fires will grow, officials warn.

