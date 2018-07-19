The dozen wildfires in Colorado are mostly contained but near record hot temperatures could stimulate fire

Triple digit temperatures across Colorado is cause for concern just as fire crews approach 100 percent containment on a dozen wildfires across the state.

Weather conditions are very favorable for fire growth including expected microbursts that could generate wind gusts of around 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Dry winds could spread wildfires.

Most of the dozen wildfires in Colorado are at or near 100 percent containment.

But extremely hot temperatures even in the mountains and low humidity in the teens raise the possibility that some fires will grow, officials warn.

