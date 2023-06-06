The Eagle Valley Trail is 1.7 miles closer to completion with new $2.6M Dotsero segment

Eagle County officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new stretch of the Eagle Valley Trail. The 1.7-mile segment links Dotsero to the Duck Pond open space. On hand to cut the ribbon were, from left: Deron Dircksen of SGM Engineering, ECO Trails Trails Program Manager Kevin Sharkey, fundraising consultant Robin Thompson, Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeney and Kathy Chandler-Henry, Rob Bercher of Johnson Construction and Dayana Herr, ECO Trails administrative supervisor.

Four facts When complete, the Eagle Valley Trail will run 63 miles from the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon.

When complete, a cyclist will be able to ride off-highway from Breckenridge to Aspen.

The 1.7-mile Dotsero trail segment allows riders to stay off roads from Horn Ranch to Glenwood Canyon.

Learn more, or donate, at eaglevalleytrail.org .

DOTSERO — The long-held vision of a recreation trail running from the top of Vail Pass into Glenwood Canyon is 1.7 miles closer to reality.

Eagle County Commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry and Jeanne McQueeney joined a celebration Tuesday afternoon and cut a ribbon to celebrate the new trail segment, built at a cost of about $2.6 million.

Cyclists, skaters and others now have an uninterrupted, off-highway path from Horn Ranch, in Red Canyon a few miles east of Eagle, all the way into the existing trail through Glenwood Canyon.

The work on the Dotsero segment started last fall, but was postponed by the early onset of winter. The rest of the work was completed this spring.

The Dotsero trail segment is just part of an ambitious plan to complete the entire trail by the end of 2024.

Work started this year on a trail segment in EagleVail. That segment, estimated to cost $7.9 million, will run into Dowd Junction, and county officials are working with the U.S. Forest Service on the necessary agreements to run a trail segment into Minturn.

That leaves a long stretch of work next year — the segment from Horn Ranch to Edwards. That 7.5-mile stretch is the most expensive segment, with an estimated price tag of $26 million.

In addition to $22 million in county funding, there’s a continuing effort to raise the remaining $13 million of the trail’s cost from grants and private donors. Robin Thompson, who’s leading the fundraising effort, noted that the effort has raised about 70% of that money. Thompson noted Tuesday that the county in the past few days has received a $2 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

That state agency received sincere thanks during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, as did Johnson Construction, the contractor on the project, and SGM, the project’s engineering firm.

In her remarks before the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Chandler-Henry noted that when complete, the Eagle Valley Trail will be the central link in a path that will lead from Breckenridge to Aspen.

The fundraising group is holding a virtual bike race this month. Thompson said no actual riding is involved, but there’s a friendly competition to see which team can raise the most money in that effort. The fundraising website notes that 100% of donations go directly into completing the project.

While only a few people turned up for the ribbon-cutting, McQueeney expressed the excitement of those on hand to celebrate.

“We have so much to celebrate,” McQueeney said.