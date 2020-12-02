The East Troublesome fire is 100% contained
The 193,812-acre wildfire was the second largest in Colorado history
The East Troublesome fire, the second largest wildfire in Colorado history, is now 100% contained.
Fire officials on Monday declared full containment of the 193,812-acre fire, which started on Oct. 14 about 15 miles northeast of Kremmling.
“Pockets of isolated heat still exist” within the widespread fire perimeter, but containment lines are not threatened, officials said.
On Oct. 21 and into the following day, the East Troublesome fire, driven by hard winds and burning through tinder box conditions, grew an astounding 150,000 acres.
More than 300 homes and between 100 and 200 secondary structures, such as barns and garages, were destroyed by the wildfire. Lyle and Marylin Hileman, 86 and 84, respectively, died in the fire when their home, just outside Grand Lake, was destroyed.
