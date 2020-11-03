The Election Day sports brief

Battle Mountain football, left, is playing at Liberty on Saturday in Colorado Springs. Meanwhile, Eagle Valley hosts Frederick.

Apparently, there’s an election happening. Something about the presidency. So we’re going to have a quick run through sports.

Battle Mountain football

The Huskies were scheduled to play at Summit this week with a chance for their first win. Naturally, Summit shut down its program two weeks ago due to a “public health situation,” which sounds an awful lot like COVID-19. Saturday, the Tigers called off Friday’s game against Battle Mountain, officially calling it COVID.

First reaction: For crying out loud, it was the game the Huskies could win. Citing the cinematic masterpiece, “Caddyshack,” in the immortal words of Bishop Fred Pickering, “Rat farts.”

Through the miraculous work of Battle Mountain athletic director Gentry Nixon, the football team will now play 4A Liberty at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Second reaction: David Cope, the Huskies special teams coach, curls up into the fetal position thinking that Battle Mountain is playing at District 20 Stadium in the Springs. It’s OK, Cope. It’s not District 20.

Third and more general reaction: As difficult as this season has been for Battle Mountain, it is happening. Was playing Roosevelt last week a little over the top? Yes. But, for better or for worse, the Huskies are in Week 5 of a seven-week season, as promised. Make the most of it, guys.

Complete speculation

Battle Mountain football is 0-4. Eagle Valley is 0-2. Both teams will not make the playoffs, especially with only eight of 28 teams making the tournament this year.

Again, neither Nixon nor her counterpart, Tom LaFramboise, have said so, but Week 7 is looking like the Eagle County Bowl. For those not fluent in the era of CHSAA COVID-19 football, teams play six regular-season games and Week 7 is either the playoffs or game between non-playoff teams.

Both Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley appear available to make up their postponed Week 1 matchup.

Devils and Saints football

Eagle Valley is probably a very solid football team with legitimate 3A playoff aspirations in a normal year. News flash: This ain’t a normal year.

In retrospect, Eagle Valley’s playoff chances went by the boards the moment the Devils were quarantined. Once their schedule was reduced to four games and the Devils were playing teams with two games under their belts, it was going to take a miracle to make the playoffs.

The Devils showed understandable rust against Green Mountain in a 35-20 defeat and were just unlucky in a 28-27 loss to Conifer last weekend. Eagle Valley is 20th in the rating-percentage index and jumping 12 teams in two weeks might be too much to ask of the Devils and the computer.

Eagle Valley hosts Frederick Saturday at 1 p.m. and then heads to Palisade next week.

Vail Christian is 2-1 after a 56-18 thrashing of Soroco Friday night. The Saints’ schedule, however, is backloaded and started with a road trip to Rangely on Friday.

Cross-country

Both the Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley running clubs took part in the Colorado Classic, which is a postseason race, last weekend. Since the regular season is over, our 4A running schools were running on the appellation of their respective running clubs.

The Vail Daily will be recapping those races as well as the postseason awards accumulated by both squads in the next few days.