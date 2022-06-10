The Hangout at GoPro Mountain Games welcomes guests to chill

The Hangout at Golden Peak offers a place to relax and enjoy music for athletes and spectators at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

New for the GoPro Mountain Games 2022, you’ll find The Hangout, an area at Golden Peak that welcomes athletes and spectators to relax and step away from the fast pace surrounding the Mountain Games.

The biggest thing you’ll see (and hear) when you head over to The Hangout is Jam in the Van, a solar-powered mobile recording studio. The vehicle is actually an RV, so it’s a bit bigger than a regular van but the inside is tricked out with cameras set up so the people outside can view the band playing a set or two on a big screen. There is also a stage set up outside for performances.

Mihali and Twiddle were the first musicians to set up in the RV for the first Jam in the Van session on Thursday at noon.

Jam in the Van will offer a full schedule of music from its recording studio and stage at The Hangout.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

“It was amazing. It was very fun, a little cramped with all of us in there, and hot, but it’s always a good experience,” Mihali said.

Mihali, Twiddle and G. Love all got to warm up at the Jam in the Van before taking the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Mountains of Music concert Thursday night.

“We’ve only been here a few hours but so far, it’s incredible,” Mihali said.

Lounging in style

Need some shade? Head over to the Outside+ Lounge. Need a haircut? You can take care of that here, too.

“We’ve got a nice lounge where you can sit and cool off and if you’re a member of Outside+ already or if you become a member here, you can get a free haircut by one of our barbers or get your hair braided by one of our braiders with the ribbons, glitter and everything else with Idle Hand Collective,” said Brandon Friese, Event Manager for Outside+.

Brandon Friese got his festival groove on with braids, ribbons and glitter from Idle Hand Collective, which is offering free hair cuts and braids to Outside+ members at the Outside+ Lounge.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Hydrate at the Outside+ Lounge with mocktails from Waterloo seltzer water. Sip on a Mango Refresher which contains Waterloo’s new passion fruit flavor or a Waterloo Rita with the lemon-lime seltzer water and mango served with a chili-rimmed glass.

The Pacifico booth can get you some alcohol in case you are cooling off that way, or stop by the Sugar Rush Truck for ice cream treats. Lunch can be found at The Hangout as well. Moe’s Original BBQ and Crepes & Co. can tackle your hunger.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the GoPro Mountain Games, the Vail Valley Foundation had artists design artwork to be placed on t-shirts and created right in front of you at the Silk Screen Machine booth. Pick the size, color and artwork and the screen printing happens while you wait. The artwork was done by Skye Walker, Abby Wren and Carly Jo Hougen. The shirts cost $20.

Just uphill from The Hangout is a pool for kids to try out stand-up paddle boards and kayaks.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Just uphill from The Hangout is a shallow pool where kids can try getting on a stand-up paddle board or hop in a kayak.

Win prizes, get stickers, play Jenga, try casting a fly rod and more at The Hangout at Golden Peak. For a list of musical acts for Jam in the Van, go to MountainGames.com .