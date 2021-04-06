The last Pink Vail earns nearly $734k

Pink Vail granted the “Most Spirited Team” award to a group called “Sesame Street Live.”

Pink Vail celebrated its final year with plenty of costumes on the slopes and beyond. The grassroots event, which was held over three days during the last weekend in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, exceeded its fundraising goal. As of press time, Pink Vail raised $733,998, surpassing the 2021 goal of $500,000.

Pink Vail is a benefit for the Spirit of Survivorship Program at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center. All Shaw patients, no matter their cancer diagnosis, have the opportunity to benefit from Pink Vail funds through enhancements to patient care and patient programming.

During the final event, dubbed “The Last Run,” there were 1,010 participants, including 148 cancer survivors.

“When we first launched Pink Vail in 2012, we never imagined how passionately and enthusiastically locals and visitors would rally their friends and family from around the world in a united fight against cancer,” said Stacy Toyama, vice president of Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center.

The Spirit of Survivorship Program employs oncology-certified registered dieticians, exercise physiologists with specialized training in oncology and a clinical trials supervisor who also has a masters of public health degree in epidemiology. These qualifications set Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center apart from other programs and let Shaw offer the best care to patients and survivors.

The enthusiasm certainly wasn’t waning for Pink Vail’s finale, either. Teams participated on the slopes of Vail and Beaver Creek or got moving in their own communities beyond Colorado. The costumes could be seen in person around town and on Pink Vail’s social media pages.

The costume contest, sponsored by FirstBank, awarded top honors to the following:

Most Spirited Team: Sesame Street Live

Sesame Street Live Kids: Recycled Pink – All 10 years into one costume

Recycled Pink – All 10 years into one costume Adult: Oscar the Grouch – Trash Cancer

In this year’s costume contest, Pink Vail awarded the kid’s prize to a participant who took costumes from the last 10 years and rolled them into one costume celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Pink Vail.

The adult prize in the FirstBank Costume Contest for Pink Vail went to a participant dressed as Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street, wearing the slogan, “Trash Cancer.”

“During the past 10 years, Pink Vail has raised nearly $6 million, far exceeding our expectations. This ensures patients will continue to benefit from the Spirit of Survival program for years to come,” Toyama said. “We greatly appreciate your support, and we look forward to bringing our community more beneficial programs in the future.”