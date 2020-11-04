The last time Colorado Democrats swept everything in an election was 1936. The parallels are striking.

Colorado National Guard troops affix a sign declaring martial law at the state line, as Colorado shut its southern border in 1936 to people from other states who migrated seeking work.

Provided by History Colorado

Astruggling economy. A looming debate over packing the U.S. Supreme Court. An anti-immigrant effort to block the southern border. A Democratic landslide.

This is politics in 2020 in Colorado, but it was also politics in 1936, a symmetry that goes to prove the aphorism commonly (and probably mistakenly) attributed to Mark Twain that history may not repeat but it does rhyme.

For the first time in 84 years in Colorado and for only the fourth time in state history, Democrats have won … everything. The governor’s mansion. The secretary of state’s, treasurer’s and attorney general’s offices. Both chambers of the state legislature. The balance of power in the state’s U.S House of Representatives delegation. Both seats in the U.S. Senate. And the state’s electoral votes for president.

