The Lindsey Vonn Foundation announces a new scholarship program for 2018

VAIL — Lindsey Vonn and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation have announced the launch of the new Lindsey Vonn Foundation Scholarship Program for 2018. The scholarship program allows girls and boys ages 11 to 18 to apply for scholarships to support their youth enrichment goals.

In their applications, applicants should showcase their ability to overcome obstacles, discover grit and pursue a passion, all of which are Vonn's core values for the foundation. Scholarship funds can be applied to enrichment activities of any kind, including camps, prep classes, clubs, etc., that help children engage in their passion.

There are three tiers of scholarship amounts: Tier 1: $100 to $500; Tier 2: $500 to $1,000; and Tier 3: $1,000 to $5,000

"The expansion of our scholarship program marks such a remarkable opportunity for the foundation to impact a new generation of inspiring young people," Vonn said. "Providing financial options that allow a new generation to pursue their passion is a dream I've had since I began competing. Giving young people the tools to discover their grit, pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles is an incredible honor."

Since its inception in 2015, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation has made a core commitment to the growth and development of the next generation of girls as leaders, entrepreneurs and role models through positive, constructive and empowering programs. The Lindsey Vonn Foundation supports diversity and growth of future female leaders through programs including the Strong Girls camp series and scholarships meant to inspire and empower the next generation.

Scholarships will be awarded twice each year, in the spring and fall, and winners must participate in an enrichment activity within six months of receipt of the scholarship. Applicants can re-apply once a year but only receive the scholarship three times total from age 11 to 18. All applicants must fill out the online application on the Foundation's website, http://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org/scholarships. The application deadline is Sunday, March 25.