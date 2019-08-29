The Literacy Project adds new member to its board

Sophie Sunderland

brfLiteracyProject-VDN-082319

AVON — The Literacy Project recently added Vail native Sophie Sunderland to its board of directors.

Sunderland is a Battle Mountain High School graduate and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantitative Finance with a minor in Mathematics at University of Colorado, Boulder. She earned her Masters of Business Administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

She is employed as Strategic Account Manager, for Inntopia in Edwards. Inntopia helps resorts and hotels through its one-cart booking engine.

“Sophie will bring a fresh perspective and approach to our organization,” Literacy Project Executive Director Colleen Gray said. “Her knowledge of technology and data are critical to all aspects of non-profit management and fundraising.”

The Literacy Project is a nonprofit 501c3 organization that provides all levels of English language tutoring to adults and children through volunteerism and financial support. Adult, middle school, and youth programs are free.

For more information, go to literacyprojecteaglecounty.org.