March Madness, a term coined by CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger in 1982, is the name of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament that takes place every spring. The tournament was first held in 1939, when it only featured eight teams and was known as the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). In 1951, the NIT was replaced by what we now know as the NCAA Tournament. Since then, the tournament has grown and now features 64 teams competing for a chance to be crowned national champions. Throughout its history, March Madness has provided some of college basketball's greatest moments and most memorable games. And here are some of the players we remember:

Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing is a retired Hall of Fame basketball player who played in the NBA for 17 seasons. He was drafted first overall by the New York Knicks in 1985 and went on to become one of the most successful players in franchise history. During his time with the Knicks, he was an 11-time All-Star, won two gold medals at the Olympics, and led them to two NBA Finals appearances. After leaving New York, he spent three years with Seattle SuperSonics before finishing his career with Orlando Magic. In total, Ewing averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds per game over his career and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird is a legendary basketball player who played for the Boston Celtics from 1979 to 1992. He was an All-Star in each of his 13 seasons and won three NBA championships with the Celtics. His career accomplishments include being named to 12 All-NBA teams, nine All-Defensive teams, and winning two Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA in 1992 and 1984. When it comes to his March Madness career, he played one final and lost it to Magic Johnson and Michigan State. His college career was not great.

Michael Jordan

The king of basketball was born on February 17, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York. After high school, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and played basketball for the Tar Heels. In 1984, he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls and went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history. During his career with the Bulls, Jordan won six championships and five MVP awards. He also earned 14 All-Star selections and 10 scoring titles.