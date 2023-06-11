The Mountain Games has turned Vail into a sports nutritional supplements mecca. Which drink is right for you?

The Celsius crew hands out cold beverages at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

If you’re a hardcore, daily-attending GoPro Mountain Games fan, obsessed media member, or multi-event athlete, you know the unspoken routine reality regarding this four-day outdoor sports extravaganza: Nature Valley bars for breakfast, a Celsius swig before you warm up and an Optimum Nutrition protein shake after the race, and Rambler sparkling water everywhere in-between. Am I right?

Just so readers know, I’m not getting paid to mention any of those brands. My purpose was more investigative when I strolled through Mountain House Gear Town in Vail Village. I figured I could put that newly-earned sports science master’s degree to good use and find out whether or not any of these fitness beverages everyone was walking around with could help my running, biking, skiing — you know, all that stuff mountain people like to do.

Plus, maybe I’d find a story or two. I was shocked when the latter enterprise involved my Minnesota Vikings fandom.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” former NFL tight end Clay Harbor sighed when I mentioned I was a purple people-eaters fan while chatting in front of the Optimum Nutrition booth.

“You won the division last year, but you were bounced from the playoffs pretty early.”

Clay Harbor (right) hangs out in front of the Optimum Nutrition tent at GoPro Mountain Games. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Yeah, I know. Harbor knows, too. The former Philadelphia Eagle (and Jacksonville Jaguar, New England Patriot, Detroit Lion and New Orleans Saint) moved into a media role with the Chicago Bears after his nine-year playing career ended in 2017. Quite frankly, he looks like he could still suit up for the Bears if he wanted to.

What is the difference between whey and whey isolate? Whey is a group of eight proteins found in cow’s milk: beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, glycomacropeptide, immunoglobulins, bovin serum albumin, lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase and lysozyme. After enzymes are used to curdle cow’s milk, solid curds are separated out, leaving liquid whey. This thin, watery cheese-making byproduct can be used for three different products. Concentrate: used in protein shakes and bars; each has a different amount of lactose and fat, depending on the purpose. Isolate: when whey is processed further to reduce the fat and lactose content, all that’s left is mostly protein. Hydrolysate: Whey protein that has been hydrolyzed — it’s protein chains are broken down to aid in digestion. Most commonly seen in infant formulas.

“I work out; I’m a strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer,” he assured me. As individuals flowed through to test products — there was Gold Standard whey protein in chocolate and vanilla and a plant-based fudge option, too — I asked Harbor what he thought of the Mountain Games.

“I love it. This is crazy; I didn’t even know some of these events existed,” he said. “You see the amount of talent and hard work it takes, it’s impressive. Just like football, these games are going to get more and more notoriety and I think we’ll be seeing them on TV sometime soon.”

Growing up, Harbor said he didn’t have much exposure to the outdoor recreation options prevalent in Eagle County.

“But I do want to start doing more of that stuff just being out here and seeing it. The kayaking looks so much fun — that’s probably the number one thing I want to try.”

Harbor, who also was on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, said he was debating signing up for Pepi’s Challenge on Sunday.

“But I need to buy hiking boots and sign up,” he said.

As someone who was a bit of a weight-room fanatic in high school, only to shed some muscle for long-distance stuff later on, I was curious as to how Optimum Nutrition differed from Isopure, which had a booth next door. Both brands offered a protein option, after all. Having just completed my Vail Uphill recon run that morning, I was in need of something.

“Isopure infusions is what we’re sampling today,” said Sam Brown, Isopure’s brand director, as she handed me my red-colored post-workout drink. “No artificial sweeteners, five ingredients — it’s a nice refreshing alternative to your typical milkshake-like proteins.”

In the same way a thick protein shake hits the spot after leg day, the brief taste of the fruity fluid was exactly what my parched throat needed. It went down as easy as Vitamin Water…minus that unique Vitamin Water aftertaste. If Brown had told me it was an electrolyte drink like Skratch Labs or Tailwind, I would have believed her.

“We’re anchored in purity, hence the name, and the idea of like nature, water, the purity of outside,” Brown said.

Isopure has humble beginnings. Founder Hal Katz grew up in a one-bedroom apartment on the lower east side of New York City. His dad owned a newsstand on the corner of Essex and Delancey Street.

“My brother and I slept in the only bedroom. My parents slept in the living room. It was their goal to send me to college,” he said in a 2013 interview. “I went and found that a solid work ethic opened doors and built the foundation for my life.”

In 1984, Katz and his best friend, the late Walter Harris , decided they were going to start a business. Sensing the world was on the verge of being very interested in sports nutrition, they founded Nature’s Best in 1984. Before developing Isopure, Katz spent weeks visiting gyms and interviewing potential customers to learn about their problems and desires when it came to supplements.

“The athlete in these trips around was telling us, they would just love to have a product that was easier on their stomach,” he said.

The task of extracting milk protein and creating a clear beverage seemed impossible. “We came up with a solution that allowed athletes to consume this absolutely clear, refreshing beverage after they worked out, rather than drink a milky, thick drink,” Katz continued.

Since Isopure’s 1998 launch, the brand has expanded. Ambassador Felipe Proano, one of South America’s most recognized climbers and explorers (and a former Mountain Games contestant) was on hand, passing out supplements as well.

“We’re expanding as more of a lifestyle brand, outdoor sports nutrition,” Brown said.

While sister-company Optimum Nutrition is more tailored to post-workout recovery and building muscle, Brown explained, Isopure — which certainly has enough protein per serving to be a workout option — is the brand for active individuals in need of increasing their overall protein intake.

“It’s hard to eat chicken breasts all day,” Brown laughed before directing my attention to Isopure Natural Flavor. At the Mountain Games, Isopure workers were splashing free coffee with the protein-packed 100% whey protein isolate.

“It’s one of our fastest-growing products,” Brown said. People are adding protein to everything — coffee, guacamole, pasta sauce, soups — it’s a really versatile product that allows you to get a boost of protein in your everyday life.”

The verdict

It would be brash to give a one-size fits all recommendation, but one can consider the nutritional differences between both offerings in the fact box below.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard vs. Isopure Both of these brands have established themselves as trusted ethical supplement options. It’s one reason Harbor said Gold Standard was readily available at all of his NFL stops. “It’s NSF certified, which makes sure everything that’s in the protein is actually in there. I know some brands aren’t as strict on that,” Harbor said. “Optimum is very strict on that and they’re the No. 1 selling protein in the world. Their creatine, amino energy, their protein – everything they got is just top of the line and it’s why I love it.” Nutrition facts Isopure Infusions mixed berry Serving size: 25 g Fat: 0 g Cholesterol: 10 mg Sodium: 15 mg Total carbohydrate: 2 g Sugars: 1 g Protein: 20 g Ingredients: Whey protein isolate, natural flavor, citric acid, fruit and vegetable juice (Color), stevia leaf extract Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Serving: 30.4 g Total fat: 1.5 g Cholesterol: 55 mg Sodium: 130 mg Total carbohydrate: 3 g Protein: 24 g Calcium: 130 mg Iron: 0.7 mg Potassium: 200 mg Ingredients: Protein blen (whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, hydrolyzed whey protein) cocoa powder, sunflower, natural and artificial flavor, Acesulfame Potassium)

Some other food for thought:

Your body only can process a certain amount of protein for muscle building.

It’s important to have healthy protein intake throughout the day, no matter your activity level. After training, especially hard sessions with significant muscle breakdown, it’s vital to ingest protein within 30-60 minutes — the sooner the better.

While your body can absorb pretty much all the protein you eat, research shows that the amount of amino acids which can be used to fuel muscle protein synthesis (MPS) is limited. A 2015 study estimated that the amount of protein needed to maximize muscle growth was 0.4 grams per kilogram of body weight for young men and 0.6 for older men. A good rule of thumb: somewhere between 25-40 grams of protein in the initial post-workout meal is sufficient.

As one strength coach told my friend as he scooped in 65 grams of protein after a lifting session: “You’re going to have some really expensive pee.”

The composition of the meal matters.

Registered dietitian Rachael Ajmera wrote a piece on MindBodyGreen.com, where she cites, Dr. Mike T. Nelson, a human performance specialist, comparing the process of muscle hypertrophy (aka muscle building) to an assembly line.

“A calorie surplus is needed to provide energy for the line, leucine (a type of branched-chain amino acid) is needed to turn it on via a gene called mTOR, and essential amino acids are used as the building materials for the new muscle tissue,” she writes.

All of this considered, Isopure seems like a great option for individuals who struggle digesting lactose, as it is a whey isolate. Isopure’s no-carb “perk” doesn’t exactly turn me on, as highly-active lifestyles absolutely require high quantities of carbohydrate consumption, particularly post-workout. However, I could see the benefit of utilizing the Natural Flavor product in a lunch soup or even, pre-workout in your coffee. Pre-workout protein consumption has some research behind it as well.

Optimum Nutrition is certainly a safe option for serious athletes looking to ethically and healthily build muscle. It packs a bit more nutritional value, with a downside being that there are a few more ingredients. Generally, the fewer ingredients, the better when it comes to this stuff.

What if all you care about is the taste?

They both passed my test with flying colors. I’ll assume the lines by each stand from Thursday through Sunday would support that verdict, too.