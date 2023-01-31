The new VSON Buena Vista clinic offers convenient orthopaedic services  for patients in Chaffee County

We primarily think of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery as a lifeline for patients in the I-70 resort corridor, but the pioneering healthcare organization has always worked to provide outreach to mountain communities far from Metro Denver.

This month, VSON established a more permanent arrangement in Buena Vista to offer patients in Chaffee County the orthopaedic services enjoyed in more northern locations, including Summit, Grand and Eagle counties.

As VSON total joint surgeon Dr. Nathan Cafferky explains, he and his predecessors have had a long history of providing in-person outreach in the Buena Vista area. He says the new clinic space will mean improved diagnostic opportunities for local patients and their outdoor-oriented lifestyle, without the challenges of a long winter drive to access clinics in Edwards, Vail or Summit County.

“Our Buena Vista clinic is part of our commitment to providing world-class

orthopaedic care to residents in that area," Cafferky says.

“Living in the mountains, we know that travel is difficult at times, and access to healthcare can be limited in our communities. Our Buena Vista clinic is part of our commitment to providing world-class orthopaedic care to residents in that area,” Cafferky says.

“I’ve been going down there once a month for the past five years, and I know patients are very excited for a permanent VSON presence.”

The new VSON satellite clinic, located at 139 Crossman Avenue in Buena Vista, will allow a more frequent schedule of visits by Cafferky, as well as his counterparts Dr. Max Seiter – a specialist in fracture care and orthopaedic trauma – and Dr. Henry Yu, who has expertise in total joint replacement and joint revision for younger patients.

This expanded facility will mean more appointments and chances for patients to

receive high-quality care for sports injuries or other orthopaedic issues. (Photo

provided by VSON)

Cafferky says the expanded facility will mean more appointments and chances for patients to conveniently experience his and his team’s expertise for diagnosing and treating seasonal sports injuries and other orthopaedic issues.

“We now have several exam rooms to talk to patients, provide clinic-based procedures and eventually offer diagnostics with a portable x-ray machine,” he says. “That will allow a lot of pre-and post-operative care, right in their hometown.”

The Buena Vista space will be shared with Body Mechanics, a well-established and well-known independent physical therapy practice run by Tammy White.

Cafferky says VSON’s long-standing connection in Buena Vista helped incentivize ongoing efforts for the healthcare organization to expand its presence throughout the Colorado mountain region. Presently, that includes partnerships with service providers in northern communities including Granby, Winter Park and Kremmling, as well as further afield through the VSON Alpine Gunnison, Crested Butte, and Telluride clinics.

“Dr. Richard Cunningham spent the first 10 years of his local career coming down here for consultations,” he says. “And Dr. Peter Janes had a long history of visiting with Buena Vista and Salida-area patients, so much so that it was just a part of our extended practice for a long time.”

Cafferky adds, “Their work was our first expansion into other communities outside Eagle and Summit Counties. We had such tremendous success that it allowed us to grow and nurture new relationships, ensuring we can build on VSON’s heritage and culture of giving back to our communities.”

Amanda Leyrer, Director of Clinical Operations, says the new Buena Vista clinic officially welcomed its first patients on January 17 and that VSON is now scheduling evaluations and consultations on a regular basis.

“We’re excited to be able to kick off this expanded service. All people need to do is call our main office line at (970) 668-3633, and we will get them scheduled for their Buena Vista appointment,” Leyrer says.

“Our end goal is to establish a full-time provider, and for now, the outreach-style effort to visit means more opportunities for Chaffee County patients,” she says.