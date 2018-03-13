The next ski/ride day with Vail, county elected officials is Friday, March 16

EAGLE COUNTY — Members of the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners are inviting skiers and riders to join them for some runs on Vail Mountain at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16. The gathering is part of a series of on-mountain outings intended to find out what's on people's minds beyond the confines of a traditional public meeting. Eagle County Public Health Director Chris Lindley will also join the group for Friday's runs.

Organized by Vail council member Greg Moffet and commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to connect elected officials with people who are passionate about the outdoors.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in the ski and ride day. Participants simply need to meet at the base of Gondola One and assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.

The final ski/ride date of the season will take place Friday, April 13.