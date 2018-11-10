The "City Edition" jerseys, which feature a white base with a pastel rainbow pattern outlining the Denver skyline against the Rocky Mountains went on sale Friday, and to say they were popular would be an understatement.

The line of fans ready to make their purchase at the Pepsi Center stretched to the parking lot, as folks made a mad dash to pluck over the most popular sizes as soon as doors opened at 10 a.m. By 10:34 a.m., fewer than 10 jerseys remained, and all were sold out within the hour.

